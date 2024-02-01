‘Real drinkers will specify’: Bartender says you’re ordering Casamigos wrong

When you order a shot of Casamigos, do you say, “Can I have a shot of Casamigos?” That’s apparently wrong, according to one popular service industry worker who often shares the dos and don’ts when it comes to customer etiquette.

TikTok user Robin Jordan (@imjustrobb) has gone viral in the past for sharing the correct way to order steak and what not to do when you check in for your dinner reservation. Now, she’s here to teach the masses about how to properly order a shot of tequila.

In one of her latest videos, which was viewed nearly 200,000 times since being posted on Jan. 30, Robin shares some more the dos and don’ts as well as mocks common customer behaviors.

She starts the video by standing in front of all three Casamigos tequilas: blanco, reposado, and anejo.

“Did you know there are three shades of Tequila?” she asks, gesturing to the three bottles. “So, when you come to the bar and say, ‘Can I have a shot of Casamigos?’ It would be nice to give clarifying answers as to what shade you’d like.”

Blanco is clear in color, reposado is golden, and anejo is the darkest shade of the three. Fans of the tequila brand ranked blanco as their favorite in a StrawPoll. This is somewhat backed up by the state of the bottles in Robin’s video, as the anejo one is by far the fullest bottle of the bunch, indicating it may be the least popular in her bar. The anejo also retails for more than the other two, followed by the reposado, and then the blanco.

One bartender in Robin’s comments section claimed that her default is to just give customers who order in this manner the blanco. “I just give them blanco. Real drinkers will specify which casa they want,” they shared, to which Robin shared another common gripe. “Right but when I ask, they be like ‘definitely reposado’ likeee that’s the only flavor,” she said, revealing such customers act like the blanco and the anejo don’t exist.

Some other gripes Jordan highlighted in her video are when customers try to get a bartenders attention and those who just expect a strong drink.

“So, your bartender is not ignoring you,” she reassures them. “Ask your bartender for a double—that way, you get the double amount of liquor. Because we can’t pour just whatever we want. We’ll get fired.”

Jordan thanked viewers “for listening to [her] TedTalk” in the caption of her clip.

