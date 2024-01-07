‘This is why I thrift’: Old Navy customer says toddler leggings were $3 more expensive than kids’ one. They’re the same thing

An Old Navy customer went viral on TikTok after ripping into the retail company for trying to sell the same clothes at different price points.

Courtney Zamora (@courtneywithacee) recorded the video from her car. In it, she said that she went into Old Navy intending to buy clothes for her young kids and ended up leaving with nothing.

“I didn’t want to make this video in there because those employees… are just doing their job,” she said. “But this is insane.”

Zamora said that she went to the children’s section and found leggings priced at $5. Then, after grabbing a few pairs, she said she went to the toddler’s section and found the same leggings for $8.

“Same pattern, same colors, same material, everything,” Zamora said.

To add insult to injury, Zamora said she noticed that the tag on the more expensive pair of leggings originally said $5, but a $9.99 sticker was stamped on top. (They were then marked down to $8.)

Zamora said she asked an employee about the cost difference. But she said an employee told her that Old Navy “tells” them to price them that way. She said she asked whether the employee could match the price and they said no.

“So Old Navy had the leggings that were $5, they put them up to $10, and now they’re promoting them for $8,” Zamora said. “That’s pretty crappy of Old Navy.”

In the end, Zamora said that she bought nothing.

“I’m not buying anything in that store,” she said. Then, she ended her video with a PSA to Old Navy: “Get it together.”

In the accompanying video caption, Zamora doubled down on her frustration. “This is why I thrift,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zamora via TikTok comment and to Old Navy by email. As of Saturday evening, her video had amassed over 887,800 views.

In the comments, many viewers criticized Old Navy for trying to dupe customers. Many complained that the store’s quality has gone downhill.

“Old navy used to be the place to be,” one user said. “Used to be my go [to] for everything kids.”

“Old Navy has lost their minds,” another said. “The last time I went in the store they had a sundress for $60.”

“This!! And their prices literally change on a daily basis,” a third customer complained. “A shirt can be $12 one day and $25 the next. It is never consistent and drives me insane!!”