‘I’m about to pay $980 for an ’08 Toyota Corolla S and it’s gonna be worth every penny’: Should you just buy an old car to avoid car payment like her? And which one? (What are the pros and cons?)

In seven seconds, a woman who just bought a used Toyota Camry with an incredible amount of miles on it makes the case that not having a car payment makes it all worth it.

Featured Video

But not everyone agrees.

The video celebrating frugality comes from Northern Virginia-based TikTok user Vanessa Portillo (@closingwithvanessa), posted on Wednesday and getting more than 106,000 views as of Saturday evening.

Why she bought an old car

In it, she reveals the mileage of her 2003 Toyota Camry, which is a whopping 146,705. She also shows the original factory radio which plays cassettes.

Advertisement

She pushes a tape into it to prove that it still works. That’s remarkable given how comparatively fragile cassette tapes are, and given that, according to Sound of Life, cassettes were already giving way to compact discs by the time this edition of the Camry came out.

The caption accompanying the video noted, “No car payment for me.” The on-screen caption emphasized, “Chose no car payment.”

So, should you buy a used car?

Car and Driver weighed in on the question of buying used vs. buying new with a pros and cons list for each.

Advertisement

The article argues that by buying a used car, “It’s usually cheaper, especially if you have your heart set on a particular model.” It also notes that if you’re buying a car that’s more than a few years old, most of its depreciation has taken place already. Assuming that the price you pay reflects that value, it won’t drop much further in value should you want to offload it or trade it in for a new vehicle down the road.

It also notes, “Some dealerships offer specials to customers who buy certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles. CPO cars are lightly used vehicles that are a few years old and have been reconditioned and repaired by the dealer.” Those special-case used cars could turn out to be great deals.

There are drawbacks, though. The article cites higher maintenance and repair costs as a concern—which depends on the make and model of car, how well its previous owners maintained it, and luck. It’s hard to know what you’re getting even with a test drive to help give you a sense of the car.

“If you’re looking for specific features, like an advanced stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, or special safety features, used cars might not be a good option,” it adds. “Older cars typically lack these features or lack certain functionalities altogether that are common in new cars.”

Advertisement

People weigh in on the issue

The comments section revealed that there are definitely new car and used car camps.

“I’m about to pay $980 for an ’08 Toyota Corolla S and its gonna be worth every penny,” one bragged. “Only got 118K miles too.”

That inspired the creator to reply, “That’s how you do it.”

Advertisement

Someone else opined, “140k miles?! You might be saving on car payments, but you are NOT going to be saving on those mechanic bills.”

But another commenter countered, “That car will 100% last 300,000 + miles if taken care of,” before adding, “It’s a Toyota.”

“As a mechanic I specialize in 2002-2006 Toyota Camrys,” another said. “I can honestly say that there isn’t a more reliable car that exists. I’ve seen some with close to 400k on them. Just change the valve seals on them.”

But someone wasn’t impressed with the car’s aesthetic, saying, “A car payment is worth every penny.” They added, “Imagine picking someone up in that.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.