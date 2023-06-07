‘As a former Walmart employee.. it’ll fade’: New Walmart worker brags that store gave him button to wear to show its appreciation. It backfires

A Walmart worker’s video sharing that they feel appreciated by their employer has drawn some backlash from viewers, many of whom said they only had negative experiences with the company, which is the largest employer in the U.S.

In his video, user Malachi (@malachiflowarts) says that after working for the retailer for three weeks, he was given a pin that conveys how much management of the store appreciates having him around.

“Look, I’ll keep it short, but work for a company that kind of appreciates you,” he says in the video. “I’ve been with Walmart for no less than like three weeks, and I kind of like, you know, proved myself and done things that they just kind of asked me and gone out of my way to do things. And management appreciates me. It kind of feels nice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Malachi via TikTok direct message, as well as to Walmart directly via media contact form.

“Work for people who treat you like an actual person and make you enjoy work thank you @Walmart,” Malachi added in the caption. “I really do enjoy this job!!”

However, in the comments section, many viewers shared that they spend upwards of a year working for the retailer and never felt such a welcome.

“Well guess you got lucky,” one commenter wrote. “Wait until management changes to people who don’t care. I wasted 1 year and 10 months of my life, never again.”

“I have never heard one person say their career at wal mart was a good one,” another said. “I literally thought this was going to be satire.”

“Overtime, working at Walmart will kill you,” a third shared. “Coming from a former team lead, Walmart IS NOT the move. There ARE better options out there!”

Others stated that they did have positive experiences, but that it heavily depended on what kind of management team was calling the shots.

“it REALLLLLY depends on the store,” one commented.

“About to hit my ten years with them,” a second added. “Sometimes you luck out, other times, not so much. Keep up the great work!”

“It depends on the location but I have seen the same Walmart homies for years and I appreciate that they are there,” a further commenter wrote.