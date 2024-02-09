‘Cringe or slay challenge is crazy’: Job-hunter says he’s no longer applying at millennial companies after application asks him to rate Gypsy Rose Blanchard

A man’s job application asked him for several run-of-the-mill things, like his name and the date. The application started ordinarily enough but then took an unusual turn.

In a video that racked up over 90,000 thousand views, content creator Drew Muxlow (@drewmuxlow) explained that he’s “done applying to millennial companies” after being asked to rate various celebrities on a scale from “cringe to slay.”

He then flipped the camera to show the kinds of questions he was asked on the “Culture Q’s” portion of his application. “What are these questions? Rate Gypsy Rose on a scale from cringe to slay,” Muxlow questioned.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released early from prison in December of 2023 after receiving a 10-year sentence in 2016 for her role in her mother Clauddine Blanchard’s murder. Clauddine had subjected Gypsy Rose to Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy (MSP), a disorder in which a guardian figure makes the person in their care sick or believe they are sick to gain sympathy.

Other topics Muxlow had to rate include the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance and the Netflix show Wednesday with Jenna Ortega.

“I want a job. I want to work. I want to work a job,” Muxlow said to the camera, stumbling over his words in a state of shock.

It’s not quite clear which company this questionnaire was for. The video does show that the company did thank him for filling out the “boring stuff,” and the questionnaire was to see if applicants could fit into the company’s “fam.”

@drewmuxlow the answer is slay but why does that affect my qualifications ♬ original sound – Drew Muxlow

Unusual questions like “cringe or slay,” and others like that, aren’t uncommon in interviews. According to LinkedIn, unusual questions are meant to make applicants think and allow employers to see an “applicant’s thought process in action.”

However, viewers seemed divided about these kinds of questions on an application.

“Tbh this makes more sense to me than asking what my weaknesses are,” one person wrote.

“Ok but where can I apply,” another wrote.

“If these are the questions they think correlate to office culture, you don’t wanna be in that culture,” one person commented.

Other commenters seemed more concerned about whether the blame belonged to millennials and argued that the questionnaire was the brainchild of a Gen-Z employee.

“That’s 100% a gen z hr interns doing,” one person commented.

“Company might be a millennial’s, but the mastermind behind these questions was a GenZ,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Muxlow via TikTok direct message.