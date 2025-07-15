A food reviewer receives a scathing comment from her waiter on Instagram after she tipped less than 20%, sparking debate about tipping culture.

Influencer and food reviewer Asia (@thefoodiebitch) posts a review of the Los Angeles-based Italian restaurant, Etra, on Instagram Reels. She rates the ambiance a “5/5,” but notes that the food seemed overpriced.

“My appetizer that wasn’t really an appetizer. Sausage and peppers plus bread for $32. Crazy work,” she says. “It was good, but it wasn’t that damn good.”

She rates the staff 4/5 and compliments her waiter on her entree recommendations. However, she notes that the owner was “a little bit weird.”

Shortly after posting her review, her waiter comments.

“Hey Asia! Respectfully, I’m wondering what was missing for you service-wise? You had some kind words for us as a staff here, but you left us a really bad tip,” her waiter wrote from a private account.

Asia replies, “Hi! Respectfully it’s difficult for me to justify a 20-30% tip on top of the overpriced food :/ I believe I left 15% tho next time I’ll have to decide between a glass of wine or a heftier tip!”

The waiter responds again in the comment thread, noting that the tip was less than 15%.

“It was less than 15%. We count the money we take home & even if it was 15, it still would have stung, considering the service was applauded there and here,” she writes.

Asia suggests adding a higher service charge if the service staff are “not willing” to accept tips lower than 20%.

Do other diners agree with the server?

Commenters split on whether it’s appropriate for the server to call out the food reviewer for the “bad tip.” Many believe the comment crossed the line, saying a 15% tip used to be standard for good service.

However, as restaurant prices soar, some diners question if tipping culture has gotten out of control.

“Servers are greedy. 15 has been a standard for a long time and since that makes their pay rise with the menu prices, they have an inflation-proof income,” a Redditor in r/EndTipping writes. “Harassing customers for not gifting them something extra for nothing is disgusting behavior.”

“It’s wildly inappropriate to stalk a customer online and chastise them over the tip percentage. In many industries, even reaching out at all is a fireable offense,” an Instagram commenter says.

However, others agree that Asia should have tipped more.

“If you can’t afford to tip, don’t go out to eat,” one commenter suggests.

“I was really interested in you and this series until I saw that you gave the service 4/5 and then left an awful tip. Glad I read the comments!” another writes.

Asia comments under her post, “Officially been bullied into 20% tip minimum, thank you everyone for your service.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Etra and Asia for further comment.

