“This has gone too far now”: Customer takes their “last lap” in Dollar Tree while highlighting items over $1

As prices soar at discount retailer Dollar Tree, one customer shares how much products cost now during their last trip to the store.

Did Dollar Tree raise its prices?

The Daily Dot reported in March that Dollar Tree announced that it would raise the minimum price of its products to $1.50 due to concerns about looming tariffs. Dollar Tree imports many of its products from countries like China, which were threatened with the highest tariffs.

Dollar Tree previously raised its standard prices from $1 to $1.25 in 2021.

Despite a pause on tariff increases for now, Dollar Tree maintains its new high prices. According to Business Insider, Dollar Tree now sells items priced up to $7.

Denai La’Cole (@denailacole), a TikToker and Dollar Tree shopper, makes her “last lap” around the store after noticing the increased prices.

The caption reads, “Dollar Plus a Tree I can no longer defend this! This has gone too far now!”

She shows flower vases listed for “$3 and up” and bath loofahs and cleaning supplies for $1.50. Many of these items could be purchased for $1.25 just a year ago.

What do shoppers think of the cost of Dollar Tree products?

Shoppers express their disappointment with Dollar Tree’s decision to raise prices.

“Went there today and stuff was $1.50 and $1.75. I just got used to $1.25. It really takes the fun out of a dollar store run now,” one writes.

“Can’t even take my kids in there with their allowance to ball out no more,” another says.

“So much can be bought at other stores for cheaper,” a third adds. La’Cole responds in a comment that she went to Kroger after Dollar Tree and saw similar prices.

Others suspect that the increased prices will impact Dollar Tree’s earnings.

“Dollar Tree will be going out of business soon,” a commenter suggests.

“Right. Just say you tryna go outta business at this point,” another writes.

