What’s going on with @hubs.life on TikTok? How a 9-5 creator quit his job and lost his audience

Connor Hubbard, aka “hubslife,” is one of the most talked-about creators on TikTok right now—but not for the right reasons.

Who is @hubs.life?

The creator, who has close to 1 million views, rose to fame after giving viewers insight into his daily routine at his modest corporate job. Some of his most popular videos include taking viewers along to his lunch break and 9-5 routine.

However, something changed when Hubbard, 30, finally tasted success. In a move that literally nobody saw coming, he ended up quitting his 9-to-5 job to become a full-time influencer, which, given that his content is based around his 9-to-5 job, is bold to say the least.

Things then took a turn for the worse during one of his post-resignation livestreams. Throughout the stream, he complained about financial issues and paying bills, and at one point, refused to answer viewers’ questions unless they gave him a ‘galaxy.’ A galaxy is a virtual gift that viewers can pay to give to creators, which they can then withdraw as cash.

Unsurprisingly, his audience didn’t take to this demand kindly, even when he tried to say that the money would go to Texas flood victims.

Viewers were unconvinced

It wasn’t long until TikTokers took to the app to call Hubbard out. User @chilidawggggg expressed disbelief at this “begging” behavior, noting that there’s no way this type of behavior will appeal to viewers. TikToker @yaptrapped added that Hubbard had made the fatal mistake of assuming people love him rather than his content.

Fellow creator @escapetheslop had a more expansive view. He argued that at the crux of Hubbard’s content was the idea that it was ok to have a 9-5 and to want a little less out of life.

But by then proceeding to quit this job, @escapetheslop said that he turned this whole idea on its head. He described it as the “biggest intellectual fraud” and “rug pull” because Hubbard, he said, completely went against the fundamental ethos of his content.

The commenters across these TikToks couldn’t agree more.

“I followed @hubs.life because he was all about that his 8-5 was doable and enjoyable and I strive for that peace and comfort with my 8-5,” one wrote. “I unfollowed because he no longer has an 8-5 and the content doesn’t apply to me anymore.”

Another added, “They don’t realise that the 9-5 life IS the content and people like to watch others living a similar life to them so they feel less alone. The moment that content is gone, so is the audience.”

Meanwhile, a third simply said: “We aren’t responsible for your bills, stop begging.”

Hubbard didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

