A woman is going viral after claiming a cat toy she bought from Target led to her pet’s death—and said the company is now taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Mazie Kayee (@mazie.kayee) said she purchased a “fish trio wand cat toy” from Target for under $5. After her cat chewed on parts of the toy, she said he was hospitalized and later died.

The incident happened in late June, she explained. But after contacting Target’s corporate office, Kayee said the company responded quickly and assured her they were taking action.

As of Sunday, her video detailing what happened had racked up more than 269,400 views.

What happened with the toy?

Kayee said she gave the toy to her cat on Easter as part of his holiday basket, admitting she hadn’t checked the reviews beforehand, which, she later realized, were mostly negative.

According to archived versions of Target’s website, the toy had a 3.7 out of 5-star rating before it was removed.

A similar version is still sold on Shein: a wand-style toy with three small fish dangling from strings, each with tassels on their tails. According to Kayee, those tassels were the problem. Her cat managed to tear them off and swallow them.

“[The] tassels are the issue,” she said.

On the morning of June 26, Kayee said her cat began vomiting—a concerning symptom that continued into the night. Alarmed by the smell and persistence of the vomiting, she rushed him to the hospital the next day.

Veterinarians attempted surgery to remove the obstruction, but it was too late. Kayee said the tassels had lodged in his stomach, and the strings had wrapped around his intestines. Her cat didn’t survive.

“I feel like I failed as a fur parent,” she said. “This is something I didn’t read reviews on because it was a $4 toy.”

How did Target respond?

Following her cat’s death, Kayee said she contacted Target’s corporate office to report what happened. The representative she spoke with was reportedly alarmed by her story and directed her to the company’s insurance provider, which, according to Kayee, is expected to follow up.

But there may be a silver lining: The toy in question is no longer for sale. In a follow-up video, Kayee commended Target for taking swift action.

“Target said they’re going to redesign the toy,” she shared. “After hearing my story and then reading the reviews, they just said ‘no more.’”

Speaking with The Daily Dot about her conversations with Target, Kayee said, “I’ve talked to multiple people now.”

“Target actually called me personally last week and told me they were going to design the toy,” she continued. “The insurance company has sent a letter to the manufacturer stating that they are legally obligated to give us compensation.”

She added, “The lady I talked to through Target said she greatly appreciated me reaching out because they don’t know if no one speaks up.”

Viewers thank the cat owner for speaking out

Kayee’s video struck a nerve with fellow pet owners, many of whom thanked her for sharing such a painful experience, saying her honesty may have prevented similar tragedies.

“PLEASE KEEP SHARING THIS,” one viewer urged. “I send my sister cat toys for every holiday, and they are STILL USING THESE TASSELS ON DIFFERENT TOYS.”

“You probably saved my cat’s [life],” another wrote. “Thank you for sharing your story! I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss, but thank you,” a third added. “You’ve saved a lot of cats, including mine.”

Others chimed in with safety tips, warning fellow cat parents to stay vigilant even with toys marketed as safe.

“As a cat mom, any toys with ‘feathers’ or ‘tassels’ do not buy OR remove them from the toy,” one commenter advised.

“This goes for Christmas tinsel too!!! If you have cats, it’s recommended not to have them in your home,” another said. “I took an animal first aid [class] and remember being so surprised when I learned this.”

“If there are strings, it’s always no,” added a third.

Veterinary professionals also weighed in—many reassuring Kayee that what happened wasn’t her fault.

“We’re so sorry for your loss,” the TikTok account for Emergency Vet Clinic commented. “Sadly, foreign body surgery removals are very common for us. Don’t blame yourself.”

“I used to be a vet nurse and I would see this often,” another wrote. “I don’t trust any toy with string/tassles/etc.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target through email.

