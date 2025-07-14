“Hope you’re okay, king”: Mr. Met takes a brutal fall off the stage

Mr. Met’s appearance at the Lumineers’ July 11 concert at Citi Field went viral after the mascot fell off the stage. The mascot dropped a tambourine thrown to him by Lumineers lead singer Wesley Schultz before he walked right off the stage.

It was a dramatic fall, but Mr. Met recovered quickly. The mascot referenced the Lumineers song “Ophelia” in a post on X later that night, letting everyone know he was okay. “Don’t worry, I don’t oppheeliiia too bad,” he wrote. The peripheral vision can’t be great inside the costume, but it did look like it helped break his fall.

Concert-goers shared video of the event on social media and the fall quickly went viral from all angles. People commenting wished Mr. Met all the best and shared that they’re embarrassed for him. Mets fans said the fall was the “most Mets thing to ever happen.” The superstitious among them think Mr. Met’s stage malfunction is a bad sign for the team.

“Getting the full Mr. Met falling off stage cinematic universe rn.”

Mr. Met took an L at home

Citi Field in Queens, New York City, is home to the Mets. It’s likely that the Met’s beloved mascot was onstage during the Lumineers concert to promote the team.

@jessefinver’s account of the fall has 3.5 million views on TikTok.

TikTokers had lots to say about the clip, including, “The New York Mets’ entire history summed up in 2 seconds.”

“Mr Met truly just represents what it’s like to be a Mets fan,” said another.

Supertition hit hard, too. One said, “Hope this isn’t a sign for the rest of the year 😳.”

Another adds, “I am a long-suffering Met fan, and when it comes to my team, I am superstitious. So this scares the living shit out of me. How many Met fans can relate to this?”

Supporters, including Mrs. Met herself, posted on behalf of Mr. Met

X user @ecigprincess shared a clip of Mr. Met’s fall along with the caption, “Hope you’re okay, king 👑🥺❤️.”

Mrs. Met stood by her man and wrote, “Love my man, on and off the stage. 🧡💙🧡,” on her official X account the next day.

