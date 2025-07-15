“If he has a private beach he can get private security”: Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys faces backlash over “Gulf of America” beachfront property

Brian Littrell of ’90s boy band fame is back in the spotlight after filing a lawsuit in which he claims the police have failed to protect his private beach.

Apparently, the Backstreet Boy is all worked up over the Walton County Sheriff’s Department for declining to remove trespassers from his Florida property. In his lawsuit, he complained that officers took over an hour to show up to his land to deal with alleged trespassers and that they have repeatedly neither removed nor charged these people with trespassing.

The lawsuit, filed by his company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, characterized the sheriff’s office’s response as “openly defying BLB’s requests for assistance to protect its constitutionally protected property rights.”

“When BLB personnel contacted the Sheriff for the third time to request an officer again, the 911 operator simply hung up on BLB personnel rather than dispatching the officer that was requested more than an hour prior,” it alleges.

Brian Littrell and the “Gulf of America”

There were already a number of side-eye worthy moments in the actual text of the lawsuit. Littrell’s claim that the sheriff department’s alleged refusal to drop everything and rush to arrest people on a private beach suggests soon, the “rights held by Florida citizens will only exist on paper,” when there are plenty of other far more damaging and disconcerting things going on in this country suggesting as much, is certainly up there.

But the singer’s subsequent comments to Fox News provided a new wave of drama.

“We bought a home here on this private beach on the Gulf of America in order to be able to vacation in quiet, to be able to enjoy our time without any attention or drama,” he said. “Unfortunately, we had no idea that there was already a battle which had been happening for years.”

Insisting people refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” was one of President Donald Trump’s first executive orders when he returned to office in January 2025. Many people have ignored this arbitrary and silly decree, and it has become a weird little symbol of loyalty to Trump and the MAGA cause—something that’s not a new revelation about Littrell.

Still, it was goofy to hear someone actually pull out “Gulf of America” in the wild, and even goofier to hear it followed by complaint that “people who believe that anyone who has succeeded and managed to live the American Dream must be bad people.”

Backlash against Brian Littrell and his private beach

The entire situation reeks of entitlement, and people did not hesitate to call Littrell out for it upon learning of the lawsuit.

