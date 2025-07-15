A Walmart worker tells prospective employees to follow a few tips to stand out during the application process.

What’s the best way to get an interview?

In a video with over 485,000 views, TikToker and Walmart worker @bout45secondsfromwildin tells job seekers to forget traditional application advice like asking to speak with a hiring manager and calling constantly.

“A lot of people complain about not being able to get in at Walmart. The whole time they’re doing it wrong,” she says. “There are loopholes.”

Starting with the online application, she suggests putting down “open availability up until orientation.”

Once a prospective employee submits their application, she tells them not to call Walmart to speak with a hiring manager.

“They’re going to brush you off,” she warns. Instead, she suggests going in person or calling to speak to a “coach” or a “team lead” from the department they want to work in.

For those interested in overnight shifts, she suggests coming in on Saturdays around 9 to 10 p.m., as most team leads are available.

“These are going to be the people that actually pull your application,” she says.

She tells prospective employees to keep it “short and sweet” when they meet with the coach or team lead.

“They have a job to get back to,” she says.

What should you say to get hired by Walmart?

She continues that interviewees should maintain that they have open availability during the hiring process. Then, during orientation, give an accurate availability.

She also suggests a “risky move”: applying right before walking into the store and claiming to have an interview. This trick works for some prospective Walmart workers, according to a previous report by The Daily Dot.

“That’s not going to work at every store,” she warns. “If you’re looking to work at a smaller store, probably not.”

Finally, she suggests wearing business casual for the interview.

How did other Walmart workers get hired?

In the comments, other Walmart workers share what application tricks helped them get hired.

“Fill out the app, open availability, wait like two days, start going in person to speak with the Hiring Manager. Thank me later,” one writes.

“I went in person 3 times and called too many times to count. It sounds weird, but keep bothering them, also make sure to update your online application every 30 days so it’s fresh in the system,” another says.

“Here’s a secret, you’re better off going for a walk in an interview, just ask, you never know,” a third suggests.

“I went up to that Walmart almost every week and talked to the same assistant manager until he just pulled me in the back and told them pull my app,” a fourth commenter shares.

