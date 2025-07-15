Popeyes releases an AI diss track shading McDonald’s rereleased Snack Wraps. However, some viewers aren’t impressed by the bizarre marketing move.

Why did Popeyes create an AI diss track?

Fast food chain Popeyes posts a minute-long diss track on X to promote its new Chicken Wraps, which compete with McDonald’s new Snack Wraps.

Despite McDonald’s highly anticipated rerelease of its fan-favorite Snack Wraps on July 10, many say the new version is lackluster. Popeyes capitalizes on the criticism towards McDonald’s in the diss track to draw attention to its new Chicken Wraps.

The caption reads, “To all the clowns in the kitchen, it’s time to put down the chicken. We just dropped the first-ever AI diss track music video, and the Wrap Battle is on.”

The video features a Popeyes-turned-music-venue complete with a DJ and several AI rappers. A clown, poking fun at Ronald McDonald, cries while looking into a bathroom mirror. The clown is then thrown from the door of the music venue.

The song includes lines like, “Clowns got back to wrapping. It was cool, but it ain’t moving me.”

At the end of the “wrap battle,” an AI rapper repeats, “Food be tasting funny when a clown is in the kitchen.”

This isn’t the first time restaurant chains have feuded on social media to increase customer engagement. In May, Chili’s and TGI Fridays shaded each other on X, fighting over who has the best mozzarella sticks. The rivalry went viral, as customers took sides in the comments.

What do viewers think of the rap battle?

Popeyes fans share split opinions on the AI marketing campaign on X.

“So the whole marketing team can be one person now huh?” one asks.

“Any companies that use AI make me immediately no longer want to support them,” another says.

“I just had Popeyes for the first time the other day and now it’s the last. [Expletive] AI,” a third adds.

“You shouldn’t be so proud of being lazy and talentless on your marketing,” a fourth commenter writes.

However, others call the use of AI “creative.”

“Embracing the tech and it’s glorious. Brb getting chicken wrap,” a commenter writes.

“This is a banger,” another says.

