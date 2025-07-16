One McDonald’s snack wrap review came to a screeching halt after he found what he called a “rotator cuff” in his meal. After taking a single bite, he showed the camera a stretchy bit of tissue that completely ruined his appetite.

This doesn’t bode well for the return of the snack wrap, which is already dogged by negative reviews from former fans.

The McDonald’s rotator cuff snack wrap

On July 11, TikTok food reviewer @playdoheater97 posted what was going to be his opinion on the highly anticipated return of the McDonald’s snack wrap. Instead, after taking a bite, he made some disapproving noises and reached into the tortilla.

What he grabbed stretched several inches out of the wrap.

“Hey, what’s this?” he asked. “I’m not hungry anymore. Bye. Thanks for tuning in.”

“No, that was really quite disturbing,” he concluded after putting it away.

This TikToker doesn’t typically break 10,000 views with his videos, but this one gained over 2.5 million, likely due to his amusing reaction and the pure gross factor of the video.

“So actually I’m vegan now,” he joked in the description.

Commenters were often impressed by how mildly he reacted, feeling that their response would have been far stronger.

“This would actually send me into psychosis,” said @zuleytion.

TikToker @anna_elizabeth826 even claimed that “the calm termination of this meal healed something in me.”

Others had jokes and conspiracy theories to offer.

“That’s the rubber band from my braces,” wrote @subliminal_sandwi.

“I’m so convinced the new chicken strips are lab meat no joke,” said @dobbysfinds.

The snack wrap returns and flops

The McDonald’s snack wrap finally returned on July 10 after the company teased it in April. Fans have been begging for this for years, but either nostalgia tricked their memories or something changed, because the reviews have been mixed at best.

In a video review by @rawr_its_paige, despite its lack of rotator cuff, the TikToker panned the new snack wrap.

“It’s drier than a woman on a date with Donald Trump,” she joked.

Some may not try the new wraps at all, and not just because of these reviews. Customers were put off by the lack of pricing when the release date came out, and others referenced their disappointment over additional new menu items.

“The new tenders are so terrible that it actually killed all of my excitement for snack wraps returning,” wrote u/Spongemage on Reddit.

“If it’s more than the $1.99 it’s worth, pass,” said u/masterz13. “Knowing them, it’ll be like $3.49 per wrap.”

They weren’t far off. The new snack wraps are $2.99 each, with or without rotator cuffs.

