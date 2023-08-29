‘They just expect the order the second they walk in’: McDonald’s worker says she lies to Uber Eats drivers about wait times

In a TikTok video, a McDonald’s worker shares how she reacts when food delivery drivers rush her about the orders they need to pick up.

In the clip, Makayla Swan (@makayla_swan) films herself from what appears to be the bathroom of the McDonald’s location where she works.

“When i tell uber drivers that their orders will be made in the next couple of minutes,” Swan wrote in the text overlay.

Over the video plays LPB Poody and Lil Wayne’s remix of the song “Batman,” and Swan mouths along to the lyrics, “Psych, bitch, I lied,” referring to the lies she tells delivery drivers.

The video is nearing 25,000 views and has more than a dozen comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Like shove your phone in my face im gonna make you wait i do make them as [quick] as possible most times,” Swan added in the caption.

Restaurant Business Magazine reported that delivery orders such as the ones Swan is referring to make up as much as 10% of some locations’ sales.

Back in 2019, McDonald’s had an exclusive two-year-old agreement with UberEats as the sole delivery service for their restaurants, but that agreement did not seem to be renewed. A quick Google search reveals that McDonald’s is now available for delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Seamless.

Commenters were largely in agreeance with Swan.

“They be so impatient they just expect the order the second they walk in,” a person said.

“Like give me a sec i ain’t super human,” Swan responded.

“And they shove their phones in your face,” another viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has previously covered a McDonald’s worker who was frustrated by a DoorDash glitch that had multiple delivery drivers trying to pick up the same order. In another video, a McDonald’s worker shared the new lid machine their location got for the purpose of ensuring delivered drinks don’t spill in transit.

The Daily Dot reached out to Swan via TikTok comment.