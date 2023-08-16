‘Right i used to work at subway and i’d go and sit in the lobby and eat idc’: McDonald’s worker eats in front of customers

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s worker defied the unwritten rule that workers shouldn’t eat in front of customers.

In the video, Michelle (@miichelle03_) is seen filming during what is presumably her lunch break at McDonald’s. She’s still wearing her black uniform, and a co-worker is seen walking in the background.

Based on the video background, it’s possible that instead of standing in the back of the work area, Michelle is closer to the cash registers, where customers can easily see her.

“You can’t eat in front of customers it doesn’t look professional,” the text overlay on the video read.

In the clip, Michelle is seen taking bites of a cheeseburger and sipping on a blue soda. She even lets out a small fake burp that matches the TikTok sound she has on the video.

The video has garnered more than 170,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Wednesday morning

“Cant help it when im craving a cheeseburger with bacon and jalapeños,” the caption read.

However, there is no federal law that requires workers to have a lunch or coffee break. Instead, policies vary from employer to employer, though many offer a 5- to 20-minute break depending on how many hours a person is scheduled to work.

While McDonald’s does not publicly list their break policy, CRMSide reported that McDonald’s employees get an unpaid 30-minute meal break if they work more than 3.5 hours.

Commenters, many who shared that they do or have worked fast food jobs, supported Michelle.

“Right i used to work at subway and i’d go and sit in the lobby and eat idc,” a top comment read.

“I was told this the other day at my job i’m like ??? I NEED TO EAT TOO?” another person said.

Others even suggested that customers don’t care if workers eat in front of them.

“I had my manager scold at me for drinking water in front of customers and a lady comes up to me later and said she genuinely doesn’t care if I eat,” a commenter shared.

“It’s the fact that most customers don’t care. like this family walked up to me at the host stand and was like ‘eat up girl we know you’re hungry,'” another wrote.

The Daily Dot previously covered one of Michelle’s other viral videos about customers who demand everything be cooked fresh for them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.