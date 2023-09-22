Worker gets hired at McDonald’s. She says they only asked her one question

Sometimes, a short job interview means you shouldn’t hold your breath for a callback. In other cases, the short nature of the screening process is due to the employer’s needs and the job seeker’s qualifications aligning perfectly.

TikTok user @thisaccountisnotajoke101, who was recently hired at McDonald’s, says her new employer asked just one question during the interview process. But she was hired anyway.

“I am now an employee at McDonald’s,” the TikToker says in a now-viral clip. “It was not an interview. It was literally walk-in, and I had to tell her what hours I wanted pretty much. The only question she asked: ‘Why’d you choose McDonald’s?’ I didn’t know what to say.”

The video has amassed more than 477,000 views since it was posted on Thursday. In the comments section, viewers recalled brief interviews or funny questions they’d received in the past. Others could only focus on the kitten @thisaccountisnotajoke101 is cuddling in the video.

“One time during an interview I got asked the same question and I just said ‘because I want money,'” one commenter wrote.

“When i was 18 i applied at applebees and the only question they asked me was when i could start,” a second shared.

“My first job was McDonalds and they didn’t even interview just told me to come in for paperwork,” someone else recalled.

One viewer wrote, “sry I didn’t listen well. was too distracted by that lil cutie.” Another asked, “Did kitten also come with the job?”

Currently, the U.S. has about 2 million fewer workers participating in the workforce than in 2020. Employers are experiencing unprecedented challenges in hiring new employees. That could explain why some workers are finding fewer hoops to jump through with regard to the application process.

The short interview doesn’t benefit everyone, however. This time last year, a worker blasted Spectrum for a “less than 30-second” interview that did not result in a job offer. It made him question the U.S. labor shortage and whether or not it might be attributed to less hiring by employers.

And he isn’t the only one struggling in this market. In May, one job hunter said they applied to 300 jobs only to hear back from just a handful.

The Daily Dot contacted @thisaccountisnotajoke101 via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for more information.