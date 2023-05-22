‘But there’s a labor shortage, right?’: Woman applies to 300 jobs and gets told she’s too qualified for McDonald’s and Taco Bell

Many people are taking to TikTok to share their luck with their job hunt. But an aspiring worker recently took to the platform to share that they’ve had a hard time finding good work.

In the roughly 30-second video, user @dankburb claimed that they’ve applied to 300 jobs to no avail. As of Monday morning, their video had over 272,700 views.

Out of those 300 applications, “only five employers have gotten back to me,” @dankburb said. To add insult to injury, three out of the five jobs were “scammers.” And the other two gigs weren’t much better. According to @dankburb, one of the jobs was “a pyramid scheme” and the other was for a place that is “no longer in business.”

As a result, the content creator decided to apply to McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and local gas stations. They were apparently rejected, however, because they were “too qualified.”

“If I hear one more person whine about the ‘labor shortage’ I’m gonna lose it,” @dankburb’s video caption read. They also included a string of hashtags, including #laborshortage and #saynotocapitalism.

According to Zippa, one of the reasons that people are having difficulties securing jobs is because “employers want candidates with prior work experience.” It also noted that a lack of a professional network and/or being over or under-qualified can turn off potential employers. “Employers are looking for candidates that have people skills and candidates that have signs of responsibility such as leadership roles,” it concluded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dankburb via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In the comments, however, a number of users shared that they, too, have had similar difficulties finding work.

“I been unemployed since [August] of last year and been trying to find a job since,” one viewer shared.

“It’s wild. ‘Everyone’s hiring,’ but they won’t hire anyone,” a second wrote.

“I have three degrees and work for $12 an hour. I hate it here!!” another stated.