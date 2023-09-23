‘Y’all fr don’t know what poutine is?’: Viewers confused after McDonald’s customer slams chain over poutine order

An irate Canadian McDonald’s customer wasn’t happy with the way their poutine came out and expressed their rage in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 1.5 million views as of Saturday.

Javon (@jav0n) shows off what they received after placing their poutine order, only to be utterly disappointed. A number of their followers, however, were left baffled by what poutine even is.

Javon says, “McDonald’s, count your motherf*cking days! I asked for a poutine right…” The clip then cuts to a box of Mickey D’s poutine, which they open to show fries covered in unmelted cheese curds. The TikToker screams as the video cuts out.

For the most part, a number of TikTokers were just a bit confused as to what poutine was.

“OMG BYEE I forgot that poutine is like a mainly Canadian thing n other ppl don’t know what it is,” a user said.

“Y’all fr don’t know what poutine is,” another wrote.

“No cause what is a poutine,” another comment read, echoing hundreds of others.

“Y’all in Canada a poutine is normal,” a viewer commented.

For the uninitiated, AllRecipes defines the dish as such, “Poutine is an absolutely divine dish composed of fries topped with cheese curds and hot gravy.”

Poutine is an example of a region-specific dish that is predominantly only offered in Canadian McDonald’s locations. According to the chain’s website, a regular-sized poutine is 870 calories and contains “mouth-watering cheese curds” along with “rich and tasty gravy.”

Judging from Javon’s video, it appears that whoever was working at their McDonald’s location forgot the gravy, and didn’t apply enough heat to the dish to melt the cheese curds onto the french fries.

There have been many McDonald’s food fails documented on TikTok that have gone viral. There was one user on the platform who purportedly experienced a missing ingredient on an item they ordered after they received a burger without a patty.

Another Canadian Mickey D’s patron was let down by a menu item that was exclusive to the Great White North: the caramel popcorn McFlurry. Upon ordering the dessert, they realized the ice cream was only topped with seven pieces of caramel popcorn, showing off a sad-looking dairy treat that didn’t look like it was even mixed at all.

And then another McDonald’s customer necessarily didn’t have a problem with the food, but how the chain expected them to buy it in the first place. A location that implemented an artificial intelligence ordering system left the customers high and dry as they attempted to use the software to place an order for food. It didn’t go well.

Despite these poutine and caramel McFlurry fumbles posted online, some proclaim their love for Canada’s McDonald’s menus, like Slate which says that the states’ northern neighbor has such good food, the U.S. should feel “humiliated.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jacon via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.