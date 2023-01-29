‘Where the f*ck’s the burger?’: McDonald’s customer says they forgot to put a patty in her cheeseburger

A TikToker expressed dismay at a McDonald’s order fail — she says she ordered a cheeseburger with extra pickles, only to discover that everything was in place except for the all-important meat patty.

The video comes courtesy of TikToker Isabel (@isabeljmcm), whose bio indicates she’s based in Calgary. In the video, she shows that she’s ordered a cheeseburger with extra pickles, which at first looks as it should, with cheese visible and peeking out from the edges of the bun.

She then peels back the top bun, revealing pickles and a slice of cheese. But then, when she peels back the cheese, only the bottom bun is visible. She then exclaims, with understandable exacerbation, “Where the fuck’s the burger?”

The caption, “Not a happy gal,” made her discontent clear.

Commenters had thoughts about the incomplete order.

First, people had compliments for the bun, which might have been well-earned but also a bit sarcastic given the lack of meat.

“That bun looks like it went an Ivy League college or something,” one commenter observed.

Another asked, “What’s the bun’s skincare routine?”

Others then expressed some surprise at how together the burger looked even without the patty.

“The fact I didn’t even notice there wasn’t no burger,” said one, adding a couple of laughing emojis.

“In this economy, you can only have one or the other,” another joked.

While it was clearly an oversight, one commenter with experience wasn’t entirely surprised it happened.

“I work at McDonald’s and i was making me a cheeseburger only ketchup and I forgot the meat,” that person recalled. “But low key, it doesn’t taste that bad without it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via Instagram message and McDonald’s via email to the company’s media relations department.