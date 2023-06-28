‘I just got absolutely bamboozled by McDonald’s: Customer orders new caramel popcorn McFlurry, says it was just ice cream and ‘7 pieces’ of popcorn

“I just got absolutely bamboozled by McDonald’s,” TikTok creator Aaron said at the beginning of a recent video.

Well, interest piqued.

In the video, the creator (@aaronsday2day) goes through a McDonald’s drive-thru in Canada to order a new caramel popcorn McFlurry.

The video has almost 18,000 views and more than 300 likes.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh wow, this is going to be good,’” Aaron said in the video. He panned the camera to the ice cream dessert, which admittedly doesn’t appear that decadent or well-mixed.

“It’s just ice cream and seven pieces of popcorn!” Aaron said in the video. He added that he thought maybe there would be caramel at the bottom of the cup, but there wasn’t.

“Make sure to look at your food before you drive off,” Aaron warned at the end of the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Maybe the person who made it forgot the recipe.”

One commenter wrote, “LOL that was like mine as well…so disappointed fr.”

“At least your ice cream machine is working,” another commented.

“They put too much caramel sauce in mine and it tasted awful,” one comment read.

Another viewer tagged McDonald’s, writing, “your food has been questionable lately. The cookie dough confetti had little to no cookie dough.”

McDonald’s rolled out the caramel popcorn McFlurry for a limited time across Canada earlier in the month, according to Canadian news site Daily Hive.

The fast-food chain’s website describes the dessert as “smooth vanilla soft serve rippled with caramel sauce and studded with crisp caramel popcorn to bring together a unique, decadent and creamy dessert.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Aaron and McDonald’s via email.

In other recent golden arches news: TikTokers are pretending to die from drinking the McDonald’s Grimace shake.