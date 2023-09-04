‘Hits so much different’: McDonald’s chef settles debate among customers who think McKetchup is different than Heinz

A viral TikTok video has sparked a debate among fast food lovers: Is McDonald’s ketchup really different from Heinz ketchup?

The video, posted by former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) on Sept. 2, has garnered more than 11,000 views. It features a snippet from another TikToker, who claims that McDonald’s ketchup “hits so much different” than Heinz ketchup and slams the latter off the table.

In his response, Haracz reveals the two ketchup recipes are “almost identical” based on the ingredients statements on their websites.

He says, “If you go on the McDonald’s website and look under their burgers and look at the ingredients statement of the ketchup that is on their burgers and compare that Heinz ketchup, it is almost identical.”

Haracz also claims that neither Heinz or McDonald’s are putting honey in their ketchup, contrary to what the other TikToker suggested.

“However, Heinz looks like it has some added ingredients to it making it maybe more flavorful. I don’t know, It’s up to you to decide whether it’s better or not,” he remarks.

The video has divided TikTok users, with some agreeing that McDonald’s ketchup is superior and others defending Heinz ketchup.

“McDonald’s ketchup is sweeter. I said what I said,” one commenter said.

“heinz is the only ketchup,” a second commenter argued.

“The ketchup from the grill is different from the packs,” a third commenter observed.

“Didn’t even know that they stopped using Heinz but just did a Google search and they changed 10 years ago,” another commenter remarked.

This isn’t the first time Haracz has weighed in on McDonald’s topics using his prior work experience. He’s discussed sandwich ideas, why the Snack Wrap isn’t back, and why 10:30am is now the “worst” time to visit.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mike Haracz via email and to McDonald’s and Kraft Heinz via press email.