Former McDonald’s corporate chef shares why 10:30 is the ‘worst time’ to go to McDonald’s

It’s almost inevitable as Murphy’s Law that when you get a craving for an Egg McMuffin it always comes around the time that your neighborhood McDonald’s is just about to stop offering breakfast. And a former McDonald’s corporate chef is explaining why that is.

Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) is known for positing informative videos about his stint working for McDonald’s, explaining things such as why the chain’s chicken sandwich will never beat its competitors‘ sandwiches and why the hash brown breakfast sandwich never made McDonald’s menu.

In a video dropped one day ago, which now stands at more than 17,000 views, Haracz explained that there is no worse time than 10:30 a.m. to order food at the Golden Arches.

Because the company is no longer offering its breakfast items all day long, the restaurants must make a shift between the lunch and breakfast menus every day at 10:30 AM., Haracz explained.

“All of the equipment is all the same,” he tells his viewers, “That means the fryers are no longer cooking hash browns, they’re cooking french fries.”

“The grills have a different time and temperature” to cook lunch items he said, also pointing out that the Universal Holding Cabinet that is used to have items ready as quickly as possible, must have all of the breakfast items removed in order to make way for the soon to come lunch rush.

“All of these moving parts are happening while it’s also getting busier at the restaurant while also switching the entire menu,” he added.

“Well put, couldn’t have put it better,” wrote one viewer.

“Yeah, when I was a kitchen manager changing menus was the worst. Having to time everything to be food safety temped, while also doing breakfast,” a fellow former employee added.

Some viewers voiced their disappointment that the chain no longer offers breakfast all day.

“Why was all-day breakfast removed? That was the best,” wrote one person.

Another viewer added, “I miss a 4 p.m. Egg McMuffin.”

Another demanded that McDonald’s “bring back all day breakfast!!”

McDonald’s discontinued its all-day breakfast in 2020. According to a tweet from the company’s official Twitter account the decision was made “to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy for our customers.”

Bottom line? If you think you’ll be craving McDonald’s pancakes for breakfast make sure you get there sooner than the menu switch. Breakfast hours are between 5 a.m. 10:30 p.m.