‘They’re probably stealing from you’: McDonald’s customer says app snuck in additional charge on delivery order

A McDonald’s customer claims the fast food chain snuck an additional charge on their order when utilizing the chain’s app, sparking questions about the extra fees tacked onto already existing delivery fees.

In a recent video that’s garnered more than 128,000 views, TikTok user Nay (@nay_lafae) reveals that when they calculated the cost of their order with fees, the total was about $2 less than she was charged.

“So just to let you know, if you’re ordering off of the McDonald’s app, they’re probably stealing from you,” Nay says.

Nay then shows a screenshot of their order with the total being $16.32.

“Only, when I was on the ordering screen, the math didn’t add up right,” they allege.

After adding the subtotal, delivery fee, service fee, and taxes themselves they got a total of $14.62.

“Where’s my $2 going or dollar and something change?” Nay questions before ending the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nay via Instagram direct message for more information. One commenter on their video suggested it’s possible the TikToker encountered what’s known as a “small order fee.”

According to McDonald’s website, a small order fee is “orders with a subtotal below a certain amount.” It’s not clear what the exact threshold is for such a fee, but it can only be removed by customers adding more items to their orders. The fast food giant advertises that they partner with DoorDash and Uber Eats concerning delivery orders.

McDonald’s has not returned the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Fees for delivery orders can include a delivery fee, retail delivery fee, service fee, and a small order fee. But Nay says they didn’t receive clarity as to what the extra fee could have been that caused them to have to pay more for their food. They also mentioned it couldn’t have been tip related because they didn’t include a tip in their online order because they intended to tip in cash.

“I don’t care that it’s two fucking dollars, give me my money back,” Nay concludes.