‘I feel so sick to my stomach’: Woman makes her toddler a smoothie in Magic Bullet. Then she takes a closer look at the blender

Many everyday products may not be as safe as we think.

For example, there’s been a recent push for consumers to get rid of black plastic cookware. “Research suggests that there’s a high chance that black plastic can contain concerning levels of toxic chemicals, including flame retardants, which can leach into food during cooking,” per the New York Times.

Similarly, some popular products have recently been alleged to contain lead, such as Lindt chocolate, various air fryers, and Stanley bottles.

Now, a user on TikTok says she’s worried that her Magic Bullet blender may have exposed her child to metal particles.

What went wrong with this blender?

In a video with over 1.2 million views, TikTok user Maria (@alaskabeachmom) explains that she uses her Magic Bullet, made by Nutribullet, “almost every day.”

After making her toddler a smoothie “about 30 minutes ago,” Maria noticed that the bottom of the area with the blade was allegedly “covered in metal shards.”

To prove her point, she blends a cup of clear water. By the end, small, shimmering particles float in the water.

“Sick,” she states. “This is full of metal shards.”

Is the Magic Bullet really giving off metal shards?

Immediately, commenters were suspicious of the claim, as the blade of a Magic Bullet is made with stainless steel. This is a material not known to give off metal shards.

Instead, commenters said that the small, shiny particles were likely mold from inadequate cleaning. Some argued that other parts of the blender released into the drink, such as lubricant from the bearings or small sections of the rubber seal.

While the TikToker insisted that the pieces were metal, showing herself straining the water to reveal the pieces and holding a magnet against them, discussions of similar issues online claim that the problem can be problems resulting from the seal and bearing. As a result, many commenters recommended that she simply replace the bottom section with the blades.

Nutribullet itself also recommends this.

The company’s website suggests that customers wash blades by hand and replace them “at least every 6 months if you use the nutribullet regularly.” It is unclear how long Maria used the Magic Bullet without replacing the blades.

In the comments section, users offered comparable experiences with their Magic Bullets.

“This actually happened to me and 100% it was metal shards!!! I’ll never use their blenders again,” alleged a user.

“I usually let it sit in white vinegar & water to let all that extra food that gets stuck in crevices to loosen and clear out,” suggested another.

“Food gets stuck under the flat blades and dries on. You need to use a straw cleaner brush that can fit under the flat blades when you wash the top,” wrote a third.

Maria has since stated that she has thrown out her Magic Bullet.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nutribullet and Maria via TikTok DM and comment.



