A Walmart worker doesn’t feel that they and their fellow Walmart workers should be mocked—especially considering what they get paid.

The video comes from creator @moldy_gremlin, who poses in a Walmart uniform while a section of Stunna Girl’s “Real Rap” plays. (Specifically, a section of the song that goes, “Broke bitch probably need a loan.”) The video has drawn more than half a million views and more than 100,000 likes in the midst of its first day on the platform.

The on-screen caption communicates a good deal of the message: “When everyone tries to make fun of me for working at Walmart but I make almost a grand every two weeks.”

@moldy_gremlin ⚠️FAKE EVERYTHING⚠️ and it’s always the girls that dont even have a job tryna talk on my name lmfaooo😂👎🏻 ♬ real rap by stunna girl – ⃟⃞

The caption throws further shade on the haters, noting, “it’s always the girls that dont even have a job tryna talk on my name lmfaooo.”

Commenters made their views felt.

“i don’t get why other people hate on a job,” one commented. ‘LIKE UR ONLY DOING IT FOR THE MONEY ANYWAYS?”

“People making fun of you for working at Walmart are immediately below you,” someone else observed.

“Target near me is hiring 20 dollars an hour,” said one, then adding, for perspective, “My moms a teacher and makes 21 an hour.”

“Is this a joke or something?” someone asked, noting, “2k a month isn’t great.”

The creator responded, “For a 16 year old it’s pretty good wdym.”

Responding to someone else asking about the job, the creator noted, “Everyone thinks it’s bad but u get so many benefits, long lunches, hella breaks, free healthcare, and it’s so chill.”

Another commenter shared a story of “started at the bottom; now I’m here,” observing, “Same thing w grocery stores, Some offer college benefits! Like this is why u can never judge. I used to work at mf party city now I’m a hairstylist.”

The video had a strange Part 2. As the creator revealed in the comments section on this video, “literally got hit by a car a few hours after i made this.”

@moldy_gremlin ⚠️FAKE EVERYTHING⚠️ i was just tryna walk back to work and this dude in a blue car hit me😭💀 ♬ sonido original – wrld

Indeed, the video showed @moldy_gremlin in what appeared to be a hospital setting, with a caption reading, “was just tryna walk back to work and this dude in a blue car hit me.”

They assured viewers they’re OK, noting, “LMFAO guys i’m fine you’re all so sweet but fr im chillin they gave me hella pain meds.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Walmart via email.