“I would never ask for money”: Woman duped by AI deepfake of “General Hospital” actor Steve Burton

AI-generated videos are becoming so lifelike that people are struggling to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake.

The latest case out of Los Angeles shows just how dangerous that can be. One woman lost more than $80,000 after being tricked by a scammer using fake clips of General Hospital star Steve Burton.

How did AI video of Steve Burton scam a woman?

According to ABC7 News, 65-year-old Abigail Ruvalcaba became convinced she was in a relationship with Burton after receiving AI-created videos of him calling her “darling” and professing his love.

In one of the clips shared by the outlet, the digital Burton says: “Hello, Abigail. I love you so much, darling. I had to make this video to make you happy, my love.”

Abigail was so convinced that she even sold her Los Angeles condo for $350,000, planning to hand over most of the proceeds to the man she believed was the soap star.

Her daughter, Vivian, told ABC7 that she only stepped in at the last minute.

“Had I not intervened when I did, she was scheduled to send the scammer $70,000 out of that money that was sitting there,” Vivian said.

Vivian explained that her mother suffers from bipolar I disorder and was experiencing a manic episode when the scam began. “In her head, there was no scammer. She was talking to Steve Burton the entire time,” she said.

Now, Abigail is facing bankruptcy. “She’s ashamed, and to put that stress on me, on herself, on my dad, the entire family, I know it weighs heavy on her,” Vivian said.

The family has filed a lawsuit in hopes of reversing the condo sale, arguing that Abigail wasn’t of sound mind when she agreed to it. That case is still pending.

Burton warns fans

Burton himself has urged fans to be cautious. Speaking to ABC7, he said, “First of all, I don’t need your money. I would never ask for money.”

The actor, who has played Jason Morgan on General Hospital since 1991, added that it isn’t the first time he’s seen people caught up in scams using his image.

“I see people come to my appearances and look at me like they’ve had a relationship online for a couple years, and I’m like, ‘No, I’m sorry. I don’t know who you are.’ And you just see—it’s so sad—you see the devastation,” he said.

