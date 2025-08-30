Walmart shopper claims new store lights could trigger anxiety and impulse buys

A TikToker claimed Walmart shoppers may soon face an even tougher time in stores, not because of prices, but lights. The viral video raised concerns about potential changes to the retailer’s indoor lighting and their possible effects on both customers and employees.

The warning came from TikToker Liv (@liv.audience). They claimed that an alleged shift in Walmart’s lighting temperature could make shopping there stressful. Many viewers shared their post, noting that harsh, unnatural lighting already made their shopping trips uncomfortable.

TikToker’s claims about Walmart’s lighting

In their video, Liv said that Walmart had started replacing store lights with bulbs reaching 10,000 Kelvin, which creates an extremely cool, bluish tone. They emphasized that this was not a natural part of the light spectrum. Instead, they claimed it put people into “fight-or-flight mode.”

According to the TikToker, that biological stress response could make shoppers more anxious, less rational, and more likely to rush through the aisles. They suggested this design might even be intentional, because anxious shoppers might grab products impulsively just to get out faster.

The TikToker also expressed concern for Walmart employees, who would be required to spend long hours under the same lighting. They described the environment as potentially unbearable, with workers’ bodies constantly signaling them to escape.

“I really feel bad for the employees who have to work in the 10,000 Kelvin lighting all day with their body screaming at them to escape whatever this is, and they cannot,” she said.

Liv’s video has been viewed over 9.1 million times and has over 1.2 million likes.

The science behind indoor lighting and anxiety

Although Walmart has not confirmed such a widespread change, research shows that lighting can influence mood and decision-making. A study published through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) examined how fluorescent lights affect patients with anxiety disorders.

The researchers found that 75% of participants with anxiety reported discomfort under fluorescent lighting, compared with only 25% of healthy participants. When exposed, most anxious individuals either tried to leave the room or force themselves to adapt. Many associated fluorescent lighting with hospitals, schools, or negative feelings like headaches and tension.

Additional evidence suggests that color temperature matters too. The website Lamps Point explained that warmer lights in the 2000K–3000K range encourage relaxation, while neutral white light between 3000K–4500K creates a stable, balanced atmosphere. By contrast, cool blue light signals the brain to stay alert but also stimulates stress hormones like cortisol. Overexposure may even trigger migraines and worsen anxiety symptoms.

Consequently, Liv’s concerns reflected broader scientific debates about artificial light. While cool lighting can improve alertness in some contexts, extreme levels may backfire by heightening stress. Shoppers looking for a quick trip may find themselves rushing through aisles not only because of low prices, but also because of the unsettling environment above their heads.

In the TikTok comments, someone claiming to be a neuroscientist chimed in, adding more information to the video. They said that while the general idea in the video was more or less right, there were “potentially misleading” parts to it.

The three points they made were that the 10K lighting was simply the rating of the color of lighting, no more, no less. Additionally, they added that walking into a store with this lighting shift can actually improve moods, according to research. Finally, they said that the information about the amygdala and impulse decisions was much more complex than Liv explained.

Walmart did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via media contact form.

