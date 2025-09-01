“The people telling him to stop are idiots”: Dramatic rescue at Hersheypark after boy is found walking alone on monorail track

A good Samaritan rescued a young boy after he was spotted wandering on the track of an elevated ride at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania on Aug 30. The heart-stopping moment, caught on video, stunned parkgoers and quickly spread online.

Boy separated from his parents at Hersheypark is found walking the monorail

The child had been reported missing around 5 p.m. after becoming separated from his parents, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts confirmed. While the park team searched, the boy somehow gained access to the track of the Capital BlueCross Monorail. The family-friendly ride usually provides guests with an audio tour of the theme park. The route is along an elevated path about 20 feet above ground, and it was fortunately not operating on Saturday.

Wow. A Man jumped on the monorail track at Hersheypark PA to save a little boy with autism who wondered on the tracks.



His poor parents lost sight of him and were frantically searching the park.



This guy deserves a shoutout and a beer!



pic.twitter.com/V9xZfiR4Hb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 31, 2025

“While our team was actively searching, the child entered a secured area for the Monorail,” a spokesperson said. The company emphasized the ride “was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform.” Despite these measures, the boy managed to gain access to the elevated track.

Meanwhile, bystanders captured the alarming scene on video. In the clips, adults on the ground were shouting directions in hopes of guiding the child to safety. “Keep walking!” one person yelled, pointing toward the left. Moments later, other voices urged him to stop, leaving the child visibly confused. He stopped moving and placed his hands on his head, looking around at the crowd below him.

Folks on social media said that the conflicting information the boy received made a stressful situation worse. Others added that the parents needed to keep a better eye on their son.

Good Samaritan leaps into action as the crowd cheers

Fortunately, help arrived quickly. A man in a green hat climbed onto the roof of a nearby structure and waved for the boy to move closer to him. After the boy stayed still for a time, the man hopped up onto the 20-foot-high track and scooped up the confused child while the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

Staff members also rushed to the scene immediately after spotting the boy, according to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

The boy was reunited with his family around 20 minutes after he was reported missing, unharmed from his high-rise adventure. The company later issued a statement thanking everyone involved, saying, “We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark.”

