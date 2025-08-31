Advertisement
“He’s overreacting”: Olive Garden customer “very upset” his meal didn’t match the photo in the ad

“Show him videos about food styling.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: Photo of Olive Garden's steak and shrimp bucatini dish. Right: Text reading 'My husband ordered this entree and was very upset it didn’t look like the picture. I think he was overreacting — What do you think?'

An Olive Garden customer was outraged that his steak and shrimp bucatini didn’t look like the glossy photo in the ad. His spouse posted a side-by-side picture on Reddit, and commenters were quick to say he was overreacting. Many pointed out the obvious truth of food advertising: what you see in a commercial or menu image is the result of food styling tricks, not something any restaurant kitchen can realistically reproduce on a nightly basis.

Olive Garden: Expectations vs. reality

According to the OP, their husband was rather irate at the stark contrast between the staged photo and the meal before him.

Photo of an Olive Garden ad for steak and shrimp bucatini next to the real thing.
u/BobbyBobu via Reddit
“My husband ordered this entree and was very upset it didn’t look like the picture,” u/BobbyBobu wrote in the headline. “I think he was overreacting — What do you think?”

Most Reddit commenters, various degrees of Olive Garden experts, think he was definitely overreacting. Plenty of Olive Garden aficionados felt that the husband in question shouldn’t have been griping regardless. It’s Olive Garden, man.

Comment
byu/BobbyBobu from discussion
inolivegarden

“Oh wow, that actually looks great for Olive Garden,” remarked u/Sqooky. “Would not complain one bit.”

Comment
byu/BobbyBobu from discussion
inolivegarden

“You went to an Olive Garden,” u/FMLitsAJ pointed out. “He expected it to look exactly like the picture? Crazy. Did it taste good, if yes, don’t complain.”

Comment
byu/BobbyBobu from discussion
inolivegarden

“He’s overreacting,” u/jmvfromnv declared. “Show him videos about food styling.”

Food photography magic

Food photographers for ads like the one in this post go to extreme lengths to make the subject of the photo as appetizing as possible. No Olive Garden cook can replicate this 50 times a night.

Redditors with experience in the matter confirmed this.

Comment
byu/BobbyBobu from discussion
inolivegarden
“My wife worked at Wendy’s years ago, and her store was chosen to be the set for commercials,” wrote u/driverman42. “She said the work, the illusions, that go into making it look perfect is unreal. And there’s plenty of sites on YouTube that show the fakery it takes to get it to look perfect.”

What you see in that ad might not even be real food, according to another Redditor.

“I remember when I was a kid I saw an episode of Mr. Wizard (just to show you how old I am) about what they do to make a hamburger look good,” said u/oldsbone.

Reddit comment reading 'I remember when I was a kid I saw an episode of Mr. Wizard (just to show you how old I am) about what they do to make a hamburger look good. Even in the 80s (without CGI) it was pretty impressive. They grilled the meat for about 15 seconds on a side so the meat was big and juicy and put the grill marks on with a heated metal rod. The mayo was glue and all the veggies were selected from a big tub and pinned on to look all folded big. The buns were painted with varnish and the sesame seeds were individually glued on.'
u/oldsbone via Reddit
“The mayo was glue and all the veggies were selected from a big tub and pinned on to look all folded big. The buns were painted with varnish and the sesame seeds were individually glued on.”

In response to the Redditor telling the OP to show their husband food styling videos, they said he actually evoked Chef Gordon Ramsey.

Reddit comment reading 'He's overreacting. Show him videos about food styling.' The reply reads 'He just thinks they put in no effort. He says 'I wish Gordon Ramsey saw this.'”
u/BobbyBobu via Reddit

“He just thinks they put in no effort,” they wrote. “He says ‘I wish Gordon Ramsey saw this.’”

Gordon Ramsey? In an Olive Garden? Truly, this man has some unrealistic expectations.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
