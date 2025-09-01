“You couldn’t even stay on key”: Lizzo goes back and forth with a fan after being called out for singing off-key in TikTok singing trend

Lizzo is currently responding to a fan on TikTok after she said the singer was off-key and off-beat while participating in the “Chopped and Screwed” challenge.

The TikTok trend effectively sets up the user with autotune and a backing track, allowing TikTokers to “sing” what they’re saying. Results vary.

Why are Lizzo and a fan beefing on the “Chopped and Screwed” challenge?

In a post on Aug. 25, Lizzo jumps on the “Chopped and Screwed” challenge, which is trending on TikTok. Users share their hot takes while singing on beat to “Chopped and Screwed” by T-Pain and Ludacris.

“If Europeans came to the Americas and erased indigenous history, what makes you think they didn’t do that in Scotland, too? Ooh, Ooh,” she sings to the tune of “Chopped and Screwed.”

However, fans quickly point out that even with autotune, Lizzo was slightly off-key and off-beat.

“I thought you made like music n stuff,” one writes.

“Off beat and off key as a musician is crazy work,” another says.

However, one fan decides to poke fun at the singer by jumping on the challenge herself. TikToker Nicky (@nakkeshag) sings, “Lizzo, how you a musician and you couldn’t even stay on key, key, key? Are you [expletive] kidding me? Not to mention that your ass was off beat?”

Lizzo quickly claps back, defending her singing abilities in another challenge video.

“You keep telling me I’m not on beat but maybe the beat not on you? Ooh, Ooh. What you gonna do?” she sings.

Nicky responds to the singer again, singing, “Lizzo, don’t be getting mad at me cause you wasn’t on beat, boo. It’s okay cause I love you, too,” she says, assuring Lizzo the battle is in good fun.

“Well if you wanna catch a fade make sure you go and catch a retwist, too,” Lizzo sings back at Nicky. “I’m just playing baby, I love you.”

She captions the video, “Lmaooo can we end this beef?”

In a final video, Nicky responds to Lizzo’s suggestion that she get a loc retwist.

“Even though I need a retwist, I’ll still outdress your damn Labubu,” she jokes. “And you’re mad cause I’m thicker than you. Don’t forget that I’m the baddest, too.”

The caption reads, “FOR MY LOC GIRLIES! Now we can end the beef.”

What do fans think of the back and forth?

In the comments of the TikToks, fans weigh in on who they think won the “Chopped and Screwed” challenge between the two.

“I had to unblock [Lizzo], & she’s STILL not on beat. Maybe it’ll be 3rd time lucky for her?” one writes.

“She clapped back! Reminder: Don’t come for or mess with Lizzo!” another says.

“I love when celebrities get on our petty level,” a third adds.

Others suggest that the challenge could turn into a future collab.

“Y’all gonna mess around and write a song together,” a commenter says.

“Lizzo gonna bring you to the studio as a writer on her next project. Claiming it for you,” another writes.

