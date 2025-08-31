A server shared her top 3 customer “icks.” Then diners fired back with their own

A server on TikTok thought she was starting a lighthearted conversation when she shared her top three “icks” about restaurant customers. But @kileysamfit’s Aug. 2, 2025, post quickly spiraled into an argument in the comments section about service industry expectations and diner entitlement.

Featured Video

While some fellow servers backed her up, many restaurant patrons turned the tables, sharing their own “icks” about servers and the restaurant industry instead.

“I wouldn’t wait tables for $50 an hour. Not with this public in 2025. Nope. I don’t know how you do it.”

Advertisement

Server calls out annoying customer habits

Kiley spoke candidly about three customer behaviors that put her off:

Cutting her off with a drink order before she can introduce herself. Free drink refills. She’s running back and forth for bottomless bevs that don’t run up the bill. Insecure girls out to eat with their SO’s who think she’s out to steal their men.

Advertisement

Diners clap back with their own complaints about servers

Some TikTok users took issue with Kiley’s list and gave the attitude right back to her. Commenters mentioned an aversion to her nose ring and suggested she find other employment or pipe down.

“My biggest ick is servers who complain about their job. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Advertisement

“We live in a society where you can choose your job—and many jobs don’t require working off tips. Hope this helps.”

“If you were my server I’d ask to be moved.”

Advertisement

A few allies in the comments pointed out, “The ones disagreeing with you in the comments are the guilty ones!!! 😂😂😂”

“My ick is servers thinking I want to know their name.”

Advertisement

“Here’s an ick, tip machine that starts at 18%, shoving it in the customer’s face, and staring them down.”

“My biggest ick is when servers assume you’re not going to leave a good tip so they give you poor service.”

Advertisement

How much do servers make before tips?

Tips represent a significant portion of a server’s pay. In 2025, the federal minimum wage for cash and tips is $7.25 hourly. This means that an employer has to pay tipped employees what is known as a “direct cash wage.”

The federal minimum cash wage is $2.13 an hour. If a tipped employee doesn’t earn enough money in tips, the employer is required to cover the difference up to $7.25 per hour. The difference between $2.13 and $7.25 is $5.12 and referred to as a “tip credit.”

Advertisement

Many states set their own minimum wage rates, so servers’ wages vary across the country. They use the federal minimum wage figure as a benchmark for setting their own minimum wage requirements, adjusted for variations in local economies and cost of living. State law requires employers to pay tipped employees the full state minimum wage. These figures range from $5.15 in Georgia and Wyoming to $17.50 in Washington, DC.

If a server lives in one of the 18 states where the minimum wage matches the federal rate, that server will make $2.13 per hour, and their employer will cover them up to $7.25 hourly if they receive no tips. So a server in Alabama, Texas, or Indiana whose employer observes the minimum will be able to count their pay—and spend it—pretty quickly at the end of the night if you don’t tip them.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.