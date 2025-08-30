Carnival cruise-goers may have thought the intricately folded towel animals were made on-site. However, one man was shocked when he found them wrapped in plastic under his bed.

Are Carnival cruise towel animals pre-wrapped?

In a video with over 292,000 views, TikToker Matt (@mynamesmattt) stands in front of a mirror in his Carnival cruise suite.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I need to show you something,” he says. “As we go underneath the bed, I found something shocking.”

He pulls out a plastic bag full of pre-folded towel animals. Carnival cruise housekeeping frequently leaves folded towels, surprising guests with a new animal when they return to their rooms after a long day of enjoying the cruise.

“Already wrapped towel animals. It’s like finding out Santa isn’t real,” he says.

In a follow-up video, Matt decides to surprise housekeeping by leaving out the pre-wrapped towel animals.

“He’s going to have a rude shock in the morning,” he jokes.

What did viewers think of the revelation?

In the comments, other past cruise-goers express their shock at the pre-folded towel animals.

“You mean our room attendant isn’t really talented?” one says.

“Don’t show me, don’t show me, don’t show me,” another jokes.

“Oh my gosh! That just ruined the magic. I’m going to always check under the bed now,” a third adds.

“Oh, that’s worse than finding out the tooth fairy was my mum,” a fourth writes.

Others come to the defense of the housekeeping workers, who have to clean a large volume of rooms every day.

“God forbid the cleaners have something pre-made; they have a lot of rooms to clean. Speaking as a hospital clearer themselves, we try to save time!” a commenter writes.

“Ask your steward how many rooms they have to look after themselves — of course, they’re pre-made,” another says.

“It probably just helps them do a turnover quickly so they make some in advance :3,” a third adds.

