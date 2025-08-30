Taco Bell to launch a Y2K menu that brings back the 7-Layer Burrito and Cool Ranch Doritoes Locos Taco

Taco Bell is leaning into nostalgia with its newest limited-time release.

The chain announced that starting Tuesday, Sept. 9, customers will be able to order from its Decades Y2K Menu, which revives five items from the 2000s that fans thought were gone for good.

The lineup includes a mix of tacos, burritos, and even dessert—each priced under $3—meant to take longtime Taco Bell loyalists back to the early 2000s.

The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco makes a comeback

Perhaps the most talked-about return is the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. Originally introduced in 2013, the fan favorite was cut from menus in 2019, despite its cult following.

The taco uses a Cool Ranch Doritos shell—the blue-bag chips you’d find at the grocery store—stuffed with seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded cheese. It’s back at $2.49.

Also returning is the Double Decker Taco, which layers a soft flour tortilla spread with beans around a crunchy taco shell, packed with beef, lettuce, and cheese. The item was once considered a staple after being added permanently in 2006, but it was retired in 2019. It will also sell for $2.49.

Vegetarian favorite 7-Layer Burrito returns

For those skipping the meat, Taco Bell is reviving the 7-Layer Burrito, first launched in the early ‘90s. The wrap was pulled from U.S. locations in 2020, sparking major backlash from vegetarians who loved its stacked combination of beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. The burrito will return at $2.49.

Another nostalgic pick is the Chili Cheese Burrito, also known by its original name, the “Chilito.” It’s a simple but beloved item stuffed with chili and melted cheese in a warm tortilla.

Though it disappeared from most restaurants decades ago, some Midwest locations kept it on their menus. This time around, it will cost $2.99.

Finally, the Caramel Apple Empanada—discontinued in 2019—is coming back as the sweet option in the Y2K lineup. The dessert wraps apple filling and caramel inside a fried pastry shell.

There is also, apparently, Y2K merch:

Taco Bell Decades Y2k Menu & Merch!



👕Rewards members get access to merch on September 2nd, every Tuesday another drop, 3 drops!



📍Get the Decades Y2K menu at Taco Bell locations starting September 9th.



(Thanks for the merch @tacobell #gifted ✊🏻)



Thoughts👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3VTNQ0Iboz — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) August 29, 2025

Fans react online

On TikTok, excitement was immediate. Under a video by food creator @snackalator, one commenter wrote: “the 7-layer… I used to get one after the gym, and it hit so hardddd. and my empanadaaaa.”

Another user wasn’t thrilled about the pricing, saying: “Y2K items but not the prices.”

Taco Bell doing a Y2K menu that brings back the Double Decker, and the cool ranch Doritos taco. I guess it’s bulking season. pic.twitter.com/hhYwO7z2lH — IGT (@igrindthis) August 29, 2025

Reddit users on r/xennials also weighed in. “Holy s***, the chili cheese burrito? Guess I’m gonna go to Taco Bell for the first time in forever,” one person wrote.

Another added: “My fave, with extra onions and sour cream! You can make a close facsimile in the app with customization, but it’s not quite the same. :/ Also, that empanada slaps. I hope they keep it.”

A user on X made a request for the 2000s-era commercial featuring Jeff Bezos to return, too.

it’s not Y2K Taco Bell until they bring back the Y2K-era Jeff Bezos Taco Bell commercial https://t.co/4oyPWQT1DQ pic.twitter.com/y69t1nwXf9 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 28, 2025

The Y2K menu follows last year’s Decades Menu, where Taco Bell revived five items from the ‘60s through the ‘00s for a short run in October 2024.

