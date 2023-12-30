‘This literally happens every day’: Macy’s customer shares PSA on return scam that could cost you money

A woman issued a public service announcement regarding jeans at Macy’s: In order to prevent getting scammed, check the tags and pockets.

The video featured TikTok user Vivian (@vivianinthedmv) who shared her experience while perusing through Macy’s. While at the retailer she saw a pair of Wild Fabel shorts hanging on the endcap, recognizing the brand from Target. Upon further inspection, the content creator noticed the tag which read “Silver Jeans Co.”

Her theory? “I think somebody bought these pair of shorts from Target and switched it with a more expensive pair from Macy’s,” she said. “And then returned it so they could, like, get their price or whatever.”

Furthermore, another pair of cute jeans captured her attention. When the cashier was ringing Vivian up, she noticed an empty Clinique mascara package attached to a sensor in the pant pocket, indicating the jeans originally belonged to someone else. “Someone must have taken that and stuffed it in my pocket,” Vivian explained. However, if the cashier didn’t find it, the mascara could’ve sent off the sensor, making it appear she stole the mascara.

“Just beware,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vivian via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Macy’s via press email. The video amassed 4.2 million views where current and former retail workers revealed how often this happened.

“I worked in retail for 7 years and this literally happens like every day lol People are very sneaky,” one viewer shared.

“I used to work at Macys and stuff like this happened all the time,” a second wrote.

“When I worked retail management, I used to always check pockets of coats, and pants hanging for sensors. I’d find DOZENS,” a third stated.

In addition, other retail workers shared their similar experiences.

“I worked at Dillards where we have silver jeans. People would just come in and try them on and leave old jeans in dressing room,” one user recalled.

“Girl I worked at Nordstrom and we had someone return an UGG jacket as monclair…and the employee took back a cameo UGG jacket and gave this person $1800,” a second commented.

Switcheroos of this nature have gone viral before. A Marshalls customer discovered a pair of used white slippers hung in front of pink and black Puma slides. The bottom of the shoes had black gunk, showcasing its previous wear and tear. Another TJ Maxx customer claimed she was almost scammed out of a fake Veronica Beard dress after she noticed the price tag and the one on the dress didn’t match.