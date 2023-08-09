‘Someone did a tag switcharoo and returned’: Shopper says she almost got scammed at TJ Maxx

A woman went viral on TikTok after almost getting scammed out of a fake Veronica Beard dress at TJ Maxx.

Sydney (@fancyfreeblog), a self-described “pro-thrifter,” posted the video where she warned viewers to not “get scammed” by the department store. She said that she was initially excited to find a $12 Victoria Beard dress only to realize that the find was too good to be true.

“I checked the interior tag first red flag,” she wrote via text overlay. The tags on the garment were mismatched, she said, and the back of the dress revealed that it was really from Urban Outfitters. The content creator concluded, then, that “someone did a tag switcharoo and returned.”

“Dont get scammed at TJ Maxx!” Sydney warned her followers. As of Tuesday evening, her video had over 783,400 views.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sydney via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to TJ Maxx by email. But not everyone understood Sydney’s dilemma in finding conflicting tags on the dress.

“Not a scam if you like the dress?” one viewer said.

“it’s $12! if you like it, buy it. or you only like the name?” another questioned.

“who cares, u like the dress? Good price? no issues,” a third person wrote.

Sydney addressed her issues with the dress in the comments, however. “I think maybe a lot of people are missing some key details! Someone took the VB tag and put it on a used, worn, old dress and returned,” she wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that TJ Maxx has been in hot water. In July, another shopper warned viewers that TJ Maxx and other retail stores were selling fake designer bags. Meanwhile, a third content creator said he discovered last year that a Balmain label was stitched into a “regular” shirt—selling for nearly $300. How? The tags were “re-sewn at the neck and side seam, implying that the garment is a plain T-shirt with Balmain tags sewn into it and returned to the store,” he said.