‘I did not even think this was a possibility’: Worker says she was laid off for a second time in 8 months

One TikToker is sharing the struggle of enduring back-to-back layoffs in less than a year.

In a video viewed more than 49,000 times, user Mandy (@hellomandyo) shares the news of a recently unsuspected layoff.

“I’m still in shock, I think,” she says. “I did not even think this was a possibility when I accepted this offer, and I am really not doing well. I’m so scared, and I just cannot believe this is happening again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mandy for comment and is awaiting to receive a response. In the comments section of her video, Mandy shared that she worked in the recruiting and project management sectors.

“This is all on top of me having a really terrible week,” Mandy goes on to say in her video. “So I’m in the dark place, and I just wanted to update you guys because I have nothing in me right now to be posting.”

“Anyone who’s in the job search or has gotten laid off recently, I’m with you again,” she concludes.

According to Bloomberg, nearly 800 companies in the U.S. have cut 473,000 jobs. Sectors hit the hardest include tech, communications, and consumer discretionary companies.

In a follow-up video, Mandy says she has appreciated how generous people have been in response to her being laid off.

“Literal strangers who I have never met and will probably never meet in my life were sending me Venmos to like go buy a treat for myself or make me feel better,” she explains. “I can’t even wrap my head around how generous people have been.”

She included a “depression haul” of some of the recent things she’d bought at Target and Trader Joe’s from the gifts she’s received from viewers. Overall, commenters on Mandy’s original video were supportive and sympathetic to what she had gone through.

“Thank you for keeping it real,” one commenter said. “I’m so sorry. 2 layoffs within 8 months is absolutely brutal. It’s not your fault.”

“When it rains it pours sister,” another person said. “You’ll get through it.”