A DoorDash driver is warning others that the platform could potentially be stealing tips.

TikTok user Mo (@mosidehustles2) is a DoorDash driver with a burning question for her colleagues. “Is DoorDash stealing tips?” she asks to start the video. “Apparently, it is.”

Mo says she’s heard this rumor before but disregarded it. Then a friend sent her a Nov. 8 article from Patch News. The article, “DoorDash Agrees to Pay $11.25 Million to Illinois Drivers to Settle Tip Fraud Lawsuit.”

Did DoorDash steal tips from its drivers?

Mo goes through the article, which explains that the company agreed to pay the settlement to “resolve allegations that operators of the food delivery app had tricked its customers into thinking that money they paid as tips would go to boost driver’s pay.”

The settlement covers the period from July 2017 through September 2019, when the government claims the company used customer tips “not to supplement driver income but to subsidize its own contributions to drivers’ guaranteed pay.”

Essentially, what happened is DoorDash lowered its contribution to driver pay by the amount of the customer’s tip. That meant DoorDash saved that money and the driver still earned the same base pay.

“So you’re still getting $10, but they’re paying you less,” Mo explains. “And the customer is paying more of your wage. I don’t know, you guys. I am always positive, but shame on you, DoorDash.”

Viewers weigh in

The video has amassed more than 9,000 views as of Monday. In the comments, viewers who drive for DoorDash weighed in on her revelation. Many questioned the current tipping model, although it is important to note, as per Patch, that the way DoorDash distributes tips changed five years ago.

One user wrote, “Had a customer physically show me that she left me a $25 tip and it only gave me $7.”

A second user said, “I started to screenshot after every delivery. Happened the other day for $2.”

A third user wrote, “I get sooo many no tip orders lately that I’ve wondered if this is why.”

A fourth user said they’ve never experienced this before. However, “I heard about it from some older drivers,” they wrote. Mo replied, “Yeah this was from way back.”

Some users decide to tip in cash to avoid DoorDash altogether. This method might deliver mixed results, though.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mo via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to DoorDash via email for comment.

