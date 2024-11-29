‘I cannot believe that a $1,600 phone doesn’t have this feature’: Man shows popular Android feature. Then he tries to find it on iPhone

Android and iPhone users frequently engage in fierce debate about which contains the better operating system.

Featured Video

Android users will argue that the operating system’s customizability and adaptability make it superior to the iPhone. Those using iOS contend that the operating system is easier to use while noting that, given the sheer number of people using iPhones, many apps are better suited to them.

As both of these operating systems are fairly advanced, many of these debates simply come down to personal preference. However, there’s one area where this Android user says the operating system surpasses Apple’s offering.

What does Android have that iOS doesn’t?

In a video with over 741,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user @mechanicallyreviews demonstrates an iPhone quirk.

Advertisement

“I’m an Android user and I just got an iPhone, and this is part one of things that I find incredibly annoying about iPhones,” he starts.

To show the issue, he highlights a portion of text using an iPhone and then pastes it into the Notes app. Then, he does the same thing on his Android phone—only this time, the phone allows him to copy multiple texts into a clipboard. This allows him to choose which one he wants to paste.

“I work from my phone a lot and it is incredibly annoying not to have a clipboard because I’m constantly copying and pasting things going into apps,” he states.

Why doesn’t iOS have this feature?

As with many things Apple, the company does not appear to have made a direct statement regarding why their phones lack this feature.

Advertisement

Online discussions of this topic frequently reference security. There’s a reason for this. As noted by Apple observers in 2020, apps used to frequently attempt to access information stored in the clipboard.

Many people store sensitive information like credit card numbers and addresses in their clipboards. Limiting the amount of information stored in the clipboard could be seen as a security feature.

However, others have countered that Apple could implement other fixes to resolve this that don’t involve limiting a user’s clipboard.

In the comments section, some users agreed that the lack of this feature was surprising.

Advertisement

“iPhone doesn’t have that?! I’m forced to use an iPhone for work and it’s the least intuitive device I own. Seems like there’s an extra step needed for every function,” said a user.

“Apple is ridiculous…I recently charged up an old Galaxy S6 & it did a million updates & ran flawlessly & all current apps were compatible…def wouldn’t work w/an iPhone 6,” added another.

That said, some countered that, once one is within the Apple ecosystem, other types of workflow improvements abound.

Advertisement

“Very cool… now try copying something from Android to a PC… like right away without installing any third party software,” joked a user.

“My iPad pro is almost 10 years old running strong. I just retired a MacBook from 2011, my 2015 MacBook is running great. iPhone 12 Pro still rocking. Android or PC cant last as long that’s why I stay,” declared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple and @mechanicallyreviews via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.