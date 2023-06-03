‘And it wasn’t paid internships too’: Intern says he thought he’d be getting coffee ‘like in the movies.’ They have him working like a full-time employee instead

A computer science intern jokingly lamented the fact that his internship was not like the big screens portrayed them to be in a viral video posted to TikTok.

“When you thought internships were like in the movies where they send you to get coffee,” user Yahya Bashir (@yahyabashir49) writes in the text overlay. “But instead they got you working like a full time employee.”

“Gotta find an equation to launch the company to Mars soon,” he captioned his video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times as of Saturday.

“Literally my first time having a real internship I was like what do you mean write up a report ???” a top comment read. “Im just a baby!”

“Comp sci internships are actually the worst,” viewer Ola (@imninaless) wrote in the comments section. “They have you doing what the highest paid is supposed to do.”

“The fact that a lot of internships aren’t paid too,” one user wrote. While Bashir clarified in a comment he was in fact being compensated for his work, the existence of unpaid internships is still prevalent in the U.S.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 43% of internships hosted by for-profit companies were unpaid in 2019. Users complained about large workloads—often comparable to the work of a full-time employee—with little compensation in Bashir’s comments.

“My second internship worked me like a dog and I got paid peanuts,” user Mel B (@lifewithskb) shared.

“As an intern, I worked the same job and hours as an analyst but for like 1/6 the money,” user @azsultan said.

Some former interns described performing data analysis, having multiple computer screens, and representing companies at brand launches around the country, while others said they had to beg for responsibilities during their shifts.

“I be doing nothing for my $45/hr,” user David (@affrikanz) wrote.

One user revealed that her school “demands” companies who hire their students for internship positions to pay them. “If they don’t then the school will pay the intern,” user Ta’onna (@prettie_marie) said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bashir via TikTok comment.