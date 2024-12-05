‘This is way better’: Woman orders Elf on the Shelf on Instacart. Her shopper picks up this instead

A woman received a hilarious holiday surprise after an Instacart shopper substituted an item she purchased.

She shared details about the item she received in a viral TikTok video viewed over 336,000 times.

User Outdoorsy SAHM (@outdoorsysahm) uploaded the clip, prompting laughter in the comments section.

Snoop On The Stoop

The woman’s “Elf on the Shelf” purchase was substituted for another, unexpected Christmas-themed toy.

“They were out of ‘Elf on the Shelf,’ so they sent us ‘Snoop on the Stoop,’” the woman in the video shared.

She laughed as she shared the details of the Instacart substitution.

However, the history of the toy is no laughing matter.

Back in 2021, “Snoop on the Stoop” became a popular sensation. It was a remake of the popular classic “Elf on the Shelf” made in the image of Snoop Dogg.

There was only one problem: Snoop Dogg never gave his consent to those manufacturing the toy.

“I have no connection to the SNOOP ON A STOOP product and will be taking legal action against those making it and whoever is selling it,” the rapper and entrepreneur posted to X back in 2021.

Originally, a New Jersey-based 3D printing company produced and sold the toy.

Others followed suit when it gained popularity.

Multiple companies began to sell the toy.

Official versions are now available at Walmart, Amazon, Hot Topic, and other stores.

Many enjoyed discussing the toy in the video’s comments section.

“I like it better,” user beyond_border_collies wrote.

“LMAOOO now this is way better than the elves,” user Kaelocity said.

“Now you need Martha on the Mantle to keep Snoop company!!” user TedCat0 commented.

That commenter did not make up the other toy idea.

Two weeks ago, Martha Stewart guest starred on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new toy: “Martha on the Mantle.” In that segment, she also showed off a “Snoop on the Stoop” toy and said both items are selling like hotcakes.

According to Billboard.com, the officially licensed “Snoop on a Stoop” is being sold on Amazon. There is even an entire online store dedicated to selling Christmas-related, Snoop Dogg-themed goods.

The Daily Dot reached out to Snoop Dogg’s store via email for more information.

TikTok user Outdoorsy SAHM, Instacart, Amazon and Walmart were also contact via email for more comment.

