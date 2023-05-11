‘They use your information for crazy-a** sh*t’: Worker warns of Indeed scammers making up fake companies and getting you to apply for jobs

Job hunters are calling out the number of alleged fraudulent postings they’ve found on Indeed. Some folks even said they’ve come across companies that ask its worker to pay them $50 every two weeks for the opportunity to work with them, and the site itself has published tips for job-seekers on how to spot work-from-home scams.

In a video that was viewed over 2.1 million times, TikToker, Keke (@bankrollkekee) urged folks to keep a look out while applying for jobs on the platform as she said she was nearly hoodwinked by a shady “opportunity.”

“Y’all, stop using Indeed to apply for jobs. Or if you do, be very, very cautious. So some of you may know, some of you may not know, but a lot of people are using Indeed to upload or create fake job postings, and when you apply for the job, they use your information for crazy-a** sh*t,” she said.

She said that while an initial job interview for a company called Task Hustle was “very vague” and “just giving weird vibes,” she decided to talk with a representative for the company anyway. She said she found out shortly after, about a day or two after, that she was hired for the position she applied for and they asked her if she could start training for it on May 9.

Keke said the rep from the company then asked her to move all their correspondence to Telegram, allegedly stating that this is how it usually conducts business. CNBC reported that scammers have flocked to Telegram due to the platform’s ease of use and ability for users to hide their identities on it.

“Now this is where sh*t started getting real weird,” Keke said. “This supervisor reached out to me and sent me basically a long paragraph saying… to basically set up accounts for bitcoin and all this other sh*t, and I immediately was like, huh?”

In a follow-up video, Keke said the supervisor tried convincing her to open up a bank account and provide a bunch of her personal information through their Telegram conversation. Keke said by this point she knew something was up and that she stopped responding to the messages.

She issued a warning in the caption of her first video. “STOP APPLYING FOR JOBS USING INDEED OR BE REALLY CAREFUL !!!! The story gets crazier. Im so pissed right now because its some sick a** people in this world. Some of you might be aware but this video is for people who may not know!!!!!” she said.

Keke’s experience with Indeed prompted a variety of different responses. Some disagreed that Indeed was a lost cause, pointing to the multiple jobs they’ve been able to land through the platform.

“A lot of my jobs came from indeed .. I guess it’s a hit & miss,” one person wrote.

There were others who questioned why she would even apply to work for a company called Task Hustle in the first place: “Task Hustle? That don’t even sound legit,” one said. Another quipped, “Your first mistake was applying at ‘Task Hustle.'”

“The fact that it was called Task Hustle is a red flag right there,” a third said.

Task Hustle’s website describes itself as a human resources platform. “You can save yourself a lot of time and money with our ‘Get Workers’ recruitment platform. Easily find and hire qualified and skilled workers from your local area,” the website states.

A search for Task Hustle on Indeed doesn’t bring up any job listings.

If you believe you've been a victim of a potential job scam, contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to file a report. The FTC's website also includes a list of help pointers on how to research companies properly and spot any potential red flags that could clue you into whether or not the business is legit.