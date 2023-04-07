‘She would register a bunch of fake LLCs with the state’: Job-seekers concerned over fake Indeed listings after viral claims

A man on TikTok claimed that his ex-girlfriend created fake job postings on Indeed to make herself more competitive in the job search, saying in a viral video that, “When it came time to negotiate a salary, she could use her fake company, write an offer letter to herself for 30K more than the other job was offering, and ask them if they could match it.”

It’s sparked concerns over the tactic, with users saying they’ve done the same thing.

In a video with over 6 million views, Robby (@thesephew) said that his ex “would register a bunch of fake LLCs with the state,” create job listings on Indeed with “high salaries,” and then use those offers to negotiate higher salaries at her target jobs.

In a follow-up video, he claimed that his ex would also use these job offers to help women at her workplace negotiate their salaries.

“When a girl would find out that her male counterpart at work was making more than her, my ex would write a fake job offer so that girl could go to their boss and say I’m leaving unless you pay me this much,” he said.

In Robby’s account biography, he describes his paged as “Original Satire.” His page is filled with stories about elaborate schemes executed by his ex.

Notably, he went viral for a video where he claimed that his ex-girlfriend first met him by hacking into his Apple watch to find his location.

Under his video about his ex creating fake Indeed postings, users were split as to whether the video was satirical. “Why not start her own real company?” one top comment asked.

Many commenters approached the video as satire. “I’ll take things that never happened for 200,” said one user.

However, regardless of the truth behind his video, the issue of fake postings on Indeed has concerned many TikTok users.

“I created a fake job posting after college to see what other candidates were writing on their resumes and cover letters for positions I was looking for,” another commenter added.

On Feb. 22, one TikTok user created a video (@lexinne_) about her experience dealing with a scam on Indeed. The post claimed that she was immediately hired on the spot and then asked to provide her address so they could send a check that she was later told was fraudulent.

“So this will probably be the last time I ever apply for a job online,” she said.

Indeed has addressed the issue of fake job listings, creating materials users can use to avoid scams on Indeed.

We’ve reached out to Robby and Lexinne via TikTok and Indeed via email.