‘What in the cotton-picking plantation’: Worker says Indeed job they applied for required employees to pay $50 bi-weekly to work there

Indeed is the largest job site in the world. Many people and employers use this website to apply for jobs and hire prospective applicants. However, there are some jobs on the website that are considered sketchy by many or could be a scam. In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares how one job on Indeed required her to pay $50 every two weeks to work for them.

In the clip, TikTok user Lexus Marie (@.lexusmarie) attends an online orientation for the new job. The camera focuses on the computer screen where the presentation shows a line that reads: “agents are charged $50 biweekly.” Then a recruiter asks, “any questions thus far?” to which one of the attendees begins laughing incredulously.

“What in the cotton-picking plantation is this?” the attendee, Steven, asks. He continues to laugh as the recruiter chuckles for a moment, saying “I’m sorry.” Steven continues cursing, saying “what kind of horseshit company is this?” before bursting into fits of laughter.

In a follow-up video, Marie shares a longer version of the call where Steven eventually left the call and the recruiter carried on as if nothing had happened.

Lexus vented her frustration in the caption, writing, “Im done applying on indeed.”

The video garnered over 678,000 views as of Monday with many viewers chiming in on what they would’ve done in Marie’s shoes.

“No bc I would’ve unmuted and joined in laughing,” one viewer said.

“Lmmfao i would have done EXACTLY what he did just more cuss words!!” a second commented.

“That’s a lawsuit. I can’t figure out which law it broke but I know it’s a lawsuit I’d call my lawyer,” a third wrote.

There were some who noticed that the recruiter started laughing as soon as Steven did.

“The recruiter laughing too,” one pointed out.

“Even the recruiter was laughing they oughta be ashamed of themselves,” another echoed.

“Was that the recruiter laughing after that person laughed,” a third asked to which Marie replied that yes, it was the recruiter.

One viewer urged Marie to expose the company so they can stay away, writing, “Girlll tell us what the employer is so we don’t get bamboozled too.” Marie responded that the company was Arise, an AR virtual staffing agency.

According to Gig Hustlers, Arise “provides clients such as AT&T, Disney, and Intuit the ability to outsource their customer service and support needs to a virtual call center. Arise work-from-home Agents spend their days (and/or nights) answering phones, dealing with customer service issues, and on occasion, responding to clients via email and chat.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marie for comment via TikTok comment and Arise via email.