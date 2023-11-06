‘You’re not taking full advantage of your Costco membership’: Costco customer shares 5 hidden corners of the website

Ravi Wadan (@raviwadan), who continues to go viral for his videos on how to maximize the Costco membership, is back.

“If you’re not using your Costco membership for these five things, you’re not taking full advantage of your Costco membership,” Wadan starts one of his latest videos, which was viewed 1.8 million times.

First up, he says, is gift cards customers can find online. “For example, right now you can get a $500 gift card for Southwest Airlines for $450, which is 10%,” he says.

Wadan also shows how customers can get $100 worth of gift cards to Top Golf for only $80. “Ladies and gentlemen, Costco has dozens of these gift cards that can save you some serious, serious money,” he adds, ending his gift card spiel.

He also shares a more well-known benefit of the Costco membership: gas prices. Most people know that only Costco customers can fill up at a Costco gas station for cheaper than any other gas station. Wadan showcases how a Costco in the area has gas priced at $4.29 a gallon, while other gas stations in the area have gas priced at more than $5 per gallon.

“The third thing that makes a Costco membership awesome is Costco travel,” he continues, showcasing the Costco travel website and how “you can book vacation packages to … awesome locations” as well as cruises—”at unbeatable prices.”

Wadan emphasizes that what he loves using Costco travel for is rental car booking. “They typically have the lowest prices around. You can reserve a car with no money down,” he says, adding that customers can also usually add a second driver for free.

Other perks perusers of the Costco website get are auto and home insurance as well as pet insurance deals. He says he and his wife took advantage of the auto and home insurance perk and “ended up saving $600 per year.”

It’s videos like this that have rewarded Wadan with a whopping 68,000 followers.

In the comments section of his video, Costco customers are sharing their own experiences with these Costco deals and ones Wadan didn’t touch on in his video.

“Took a Costco vacation it was sweet! And got a $300 Costco gift card,” @ricky_recon1 shared.

“New cars through Costco is great. Prices are already negotiated down below MSRP with specific dealerships. No haggling,” @dolorous_ed wrote.

“Gas worth the membership alone,” @crazyoversports said.

Costco memberships are $60-$120, and it’s deals like these that make consumers feel like they are getting their money’s worth.

