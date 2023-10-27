If you’re a Taco Bell addict who regularly makes a “run for the border” for a “fourth meal,” chances are high that you’re a fan of the fast food chain’s semi-addictive soft drink, the Baja Blast. But if you feel a Baja Blast craving and you’re miles away from a Taco Bell, you’re out of luck—up until now, that is.
One TikToker claims to have the secret formula for a “taste-alike” Blast clone that will keep your Halloween party guests awake until the Witching Hour, and you can score the ingredients at any nearby grocery store.
Annika (@annikacole) posted the video, which currently has 525 views, four days ago, just ahead of the Halloween weekend. In it, she shows the imitation Baja Blast being assembled in a large glass pitcher.
“Baha [sic] blast with three ingredients,” she writes in the screen text. The camera then shows someone pouring out measures of Mountain Dew, blue Powerade, and Sprite (one assumes any lemon-lime soda will do as well in a pinch).
“It really tastes like baha blast too!” she claims in the video’s caption.
The mix is more or less identical to another DIY Baja Blast recipe posted earlier this month by noted TikToker Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8). In his instructional video, Howlett stated, “Taco Bell no longer has a hold on me. I can make my own Baja Blast at home.”
Baja Blast was invented in 2004 via a collaboration between Taco Bell and Mountain Dew owners PepsiCo. The flavor was originally exclusive to store locations and unavailable anywhere else. The drink became a favorite and has acquired a dedicated army of fans.
Earlier this year, Taco Bell even infused the flavor into a hot sauce, a delicacy most likely enjoyed by the most rabid fans of the drink.
Fans unwilling to go the DIY route for their at-home Blast fix won’t have to wait long for relief. According to Sporked, PepsiCo plans to make Baja Blast a permanent retail release beginning in January 2024, meaning fans will only have to white-knuckle it through the rest of this year before their fave is available at the grocery store.
