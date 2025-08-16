“Killing the planet for this”: White Castle drive-thru AI tries to charge customer $15,400 for burgers

A White Castle customer was unsatisfied with the service of the new drive-thru AI after it tried to charge him over $15,000 for his food. In a viral video posted last week, the TikToker balked at the initial charge of $147, and then it got so much worse.

This is not the only fast food chain attempting to replace drive-thru workers with AI, and as per usual, people hate it.

$15,000 drive-thru AI upcharge

On Aug 6, 2025, TikToker @truckerboyju sparked rage among his followers by showing how badly White Castle’s AI drive-thru system screwed up. All it managed to do right was prove that it’s far worse at math than any human worker could be.

As the TikTok video starts, the screen displays an order for two number 12 combo meals. The first lists the price at $16.12, while the second, despite showing only a small hash brown under the combo title, is $17.91. However, that’s the least alarming error.

The total price, despite a $15.39 discount, somehow came out to $147.60.

“It says $147,” the customer pointed out. “Why does it say that?”

This may have been because the AI thought he was ordering two of the first combo meals and nine of the second, judging by the numbers listed by each. The screen then switched to a loading animation that said “processing your crave” before returning significantly more messed up than before.

The AI somehow added 100 number seven combos to the order, adding up to $15,400.

“Gimme a team member,” the TikToker said. “What the f*ck?”

This dissatisfied customer gained over 7.3 million views with his demonstration of how terrible AI can be.

Wendy’s also introduced a drive-thru AI this summer, calling it “FreshAI.” Though it may have yet to go viral on TikTok for a failure like the White Castle’s, @netblooms reported that it’s unpopular with customers.

#drivethru #wendys #spooky #trend ♬ original sound – netblooms @netblooms I asked the women who gave us our food how other people felt and she said most people don’t like it👀 We haven’t been to a drive through in a hot minute but I didn’t relize they are really using AI to replace a job position. Is this going to be the new trend 🫩 Idk why companies are trying so hard to put AI into everything but then confused when people don’t have money and only buy the enstials like you can’t replace humans with AI and robots then be shocked that unemployment is up😬 #AI

“I asked the women who gave us our food how other people felt and she said most people don’t like it,” she wrote.

AI gone wild at the White Castle drive-thru

Commenters on the @truckerboyju video took issue with the new tech. AI of any kind has its fair share of haters, and these folks were quick to point out what we’re sacrificing for a robot that charges you $15,000 for one White Castle order.

“Some fast food workers were laid off for this technology btw,” said @peculiartie26.

“Killing the planet for this,” wrote @idolsymphony.

Others joked that the AI was trying to punish the TikToker for complaining about the original price. That’s one of those food service workers dreams that could only come true if they were prepared to get fired.

“Went up to $15400 because complaining costs extra,” cracked @_ruins_.

TikToker @gaysquito quipped that the OP “said you didn’t like the price and it multiplied it by 100.”

Some failed to see any humor in the situation, vowing boycotts instead.

“I 100% REFUSE to eat anywhere that has AI Drive Through,” said @kidsdontwantmomontiktok. “PERIOD.”

