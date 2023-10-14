Fast food expert reveals how to make Baja Blast at home

If you like to live más while thinking outside of the bun, then you’ve probably guzzled down your fair share of Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The Taco Bell-exclusive fountain soda beverage became so popular that PepsiCo began offering it in stores for folks to enjoy in bottle or can form, meaning that they didn’t need to sneak in empty 5-gallon water jugs into stores so they could have it whenever they wanted.

Sometimes, different-flavored soda variants are pretty straightforward with their nomenclature: Vanilla Coke tastes like, you guessed it, Vanilla-flavored Coca-Cola. The word “Baja” doesn’t really give any indication as to what flavor the Mountain Dew variant is. All customers get is a picture of a wave so that they know it’s got something to do with a beach. According to Mountain Dew’s website, the beverage is defined as: “DEW® with a blast of natural & artificial lime flavor.”

And if you ever wondered how to make the drink yourself, there’s a fast food enthusiast who says that they were able to recreate the Dew’s trademark lime flavoring by combining it with other popular beverages.

TikTok user Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) dished up the secret recipe in a recently viral video during which he broke down how folks can make the beverage themselves.

“So somebody from Taco Bell contacted me, because they wanna know if I know any secrets about Taco Bell,” Jordan says in the video. “And I said yes I know how they make their red sauce. And they were saying that if I share with everybody how they make their red sauce I would not be allowed to have any more Baja Blast. Apparently, you only need three ingredients to make Baja Blast, so I’m gonna prepare by learning how to make my own Baja Blast, so I can share the recipe later.”

The video then transitions to Jordan standing inside of a kitchen. There’s a tall glass filled with ice in front of him, and he begins to delineate exactly how to make the drink. “Okay so you’re gonna use blue Powerade,” he says, pouring about half of a cup of Powerade into the glass.

Jordan continues, “Regular Mountain Dew, and then fill the rest with regular Sprite.” He pours in equal amounts of both of the sodas. “Now we’re gonna mix it. Okay, let’s see if it tastes like a Baja Blast.” He dumps a straw into the cup, takes a sip, and then looks incredulously into the camera, grinning. He erupts in laughter and then takes another drag from the straw. “Oh yeah, that’s good,” he says. “Taco Bell no longer has a hold on me. I can make my own Baja Blast at home. I can make more than one drink with all this stuff here. I’m excited,” he says to close out the clip.

One commenter who replied to Jordan’s clip, however, said that the way PepsiCo makes the beverage is a bit different. “I used to work for pepsi in quality control, I made the syrup. Baja blast is effectively mtn dew with a little pineapple juice,” they wrote.

Someone else said: “Regular Mt. Dew + blue raspberry slushie = frozen Baja Blast.”

Another TikToker penned that Jordan could simply head on over to Walmart and buy pre-packaged cans of the stuff himself. “They sell Baja blast at Walmart,” the user suggested.

One commenter replied that there was a way for Jordan to improve upon his recipe—by utilizing other Pepsi products to keep the flavor profile more consistent. “You have to use Gatorade, Mtn Dew and starry/Sierra Mist. They are Pepsi brands. Sprite and Powerade are coke products,” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to PepsiCo and Jordan via email for further comment.