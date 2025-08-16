Excited that Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan are going on a concert tour together? You’ve been duped by an AI post on Facebook

AI-generated images and fabricated event announcements are becoming harder to spot online.

The latest example is a viral Facebook post claiming Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jon Bon Jovi, and Patti Scialfa will join forces for a massive 2026 tour called One Last Ride.

The post pitches the fake event as “a soul-stirring historic revival” and “the immortal legacy of American rock.”

It includes a stylized graphic with all four artists and a glowing description meant to tug at fans’ emotions.

But as of Aug. 15, there’s no sign this tour is real. None of the musicians have posted about it on their verified accounts or official websites

Bon Jovi’s team dismissed the chatter entirely, as per Daily News, and Scialfa—Springsteen’s bandmate and wife—has not acknowledged any such plans.

Mixed reactions from fans

Under the viral post, the comment section became a mix of nostalgia and skepticism. Some users were ready to believe it.

“I don’t like the word ‘Last,’” one person admitted.

Another wrote, “One Last Ride… how painfully beautiful. Another end of another era. How many thank you’s is enough for what these musicians gave us and still give? Never enough thanks. The giving will go on to the ends of the Earth by new musicians coming up the ranks with cover songs and originals. I so wish I could ride that bus with them, talk to them, serve them. For they sure have served us.”

Others spotted the red flags immediately

“This looks fake! Don’t hand over any money,” one commenter warned. “Looks like the scammers are finding more ways to steal your money. Take care out there!!”

Another called it “a new AI fairy tale,” adding that “AI seems to be increasingly becoming a mirror of society. Lies, fraud, confusion and greed.”

Others pointed directly to the visuals. “AI-generated picture and the info as well, I’m afraid,” one person wrote.

What the artists are actually doing

In reality, Springsteen, 75, just wrapped his Land of Hope and Dreams tour in Italy on July 3, performing alongside Scialfa and the E Street Band.

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is set to hit Maine on Sept. 5 before closing out in Ireland on Nov. 25.

Bon Jovi, meanwhile, underwent vocal surgery in 2022 and has yet to announce any upcoming performances.

As of publishing the phony Facebook post is still live.

