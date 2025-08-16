“Could this girl be filming me right now?”: ​​Woman shares violating experience with Brazilian waxer wearing Meta glasses

A New Yorker has gone viral on TikTok after detailing what she says was an unsettling trip to the European Wax Center.

Niessa (@niessaxoxo_) told viewers that she got a Brazilian wax a few weeks ago, which has been “haunting” her ever since. At first, she kept the story to herself—but after confiding in friends, they urged her to speak up, whether to warn others or take legal action.

As of Friday, her “storytime” had racked up more than 2.5 million views.

What happened?

Niessa didn’t name the exact location, but said she visited a European Wax Center in Manhattan, where she has been a regular for years. This time, though, something felt off.

Midway through her Brazilian wax—a service that removes all or most pubic hair—she noticed her waxer wearing Meta glasses. She spotted them about five minutes in and instantly shut down.

When she asked about the glasses, the waxer explained they were prescription lenses—not charged or turned on. But Niessa couldn’t shake the discomfort.

“I could not stop thinking, ‘Could this girl be filming me right now?’” she said.

After leaving, she debated calling European Wax Center—either the location or headquarters—to push for a ban on the glasses.

“What if there have been multiple videos she’s taken of waxing people?” she wondered. “It’s been making me sick … No job like that, you should be able to wear Meta glasses.”

In a follow-up video, Niessa stated that she had emailed the company but only received a generic response. She also pushed back against viewers who urged her to identify the location and waxer.

“I am not a vengeful or mean person. I’m not trying to get anyone fired,” she said. “I hope that, regarding me speaking out about this, these glasses get banned from a room like that.”

And there was a silver lining: Niessa contacted two law firms, and one told her she might have a strong case.

What are Meta glasses?

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses resemble ordinary sunglasses or prescription frames, but they’re packed with hidden technology. A tiny built-in camera can snap photos or record video, and there’s a microphone plus discreet open-ear speakers for calls, music, or voice commands. They can even livestream straight to Facebook or Instagram.

The glasses pair with your phone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, using the Meta View app for setup and storage. They come in classic Ray-Ban styles, so to most people, they appear to be regular eyewear.

Ray-Ban says they can be fitted with prescription or transition lenses. The company also notes that a small white LED light comes on when recording, but critics point out it’s easy to miss, which is why wearing them in private settings can spark privacy concerns.

The European Wax Center is very popular

The European Wax Center is a major player in the beauty industry, particularly in the U.S. It’s the largest franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, and, as of July 2023, boasted over 1,000 locations across 45 states. The brand has been named one of America’s Most Trusted and has racked up numerous industry awards.

But Niessa’s not the first customer to walk away unhappy. In March 2024, the Daily Dot reported on another case where a woman claimed she was overcharged for a wax treatment that started late and left her with less-than-smooth results.

“It was not a good wax,” the woman said. “There’s still hair left over.”

Viewers encourage bans on Meta glasses

Viewers flooded Niessa’s comments with advice—and most of it was about going straight to the law, not the wax center.

“You should definitely hire a lawyer,” one wrote. “Don’t call European Wax Center. Don’t give them time to prepare to fight back.”

“You need to call the police,” said another.

“I’m calling the police & lawyer,” a third added. “Cause no.”

Others argued that even if Meta glasses aren’t explicitly banned at most jobs, anyone working that closely with customers should know better.

“There’s no reason for a WAXER to be wearing Meta glasses,” one viewer said.

“Doesn’t matter if they’re not charged,” another wrote. “She shouldn’t wear them in that type of setting.”

“That’s so unethical,” added a third. “You should def call and report her.”

When reached for comment, European Wax Center provided the following statement to the Daily Dot:

“We are aware of the recent video on social media involving one of our independently-owned and -operated franchise centers. At European Wax Center, the comfort, privacy, and trust of our guests are a top priority. We have a strict no-recording policy in our waxing suites, and the glasses in question were confirmed to be powered off and not recording at the time of the service. We regret that the situation has caused concern, and we are committed to continuing to provide services with the highest standard of professionalism and care.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Niessa via TikTok comment.

